The International Series Macau presented by Wynn concludes with John Catlin winning the playoff

THE International Series Macau presented by Wynn concludes successfully on March 17 at the Macau Golf and Country Club. The US $2 million prize money event is the second stop of the Asian Tour International Series, attracting over 20 LIV golf stars, including all the champions from the 2023 International Series season. After two rounds of play-offs, American golfer John Catlin emerged as the champion with a total score of 23-under, earning the championship trophy and a prize of US $360,000.

The champion trophy presentation for The International Series Macau presented by Wynn was held March 17 at Wynn Palace. The event was attended by honorable guests, including the champion of the International Series Macau presented by Wynn, American golfer John Catlin, Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government, Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Mr. Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour, Mr. Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, Mr. Eddie Li, General Manager of the Macau Golf and Country Club, Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Mr. Craig Fullalove, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, and Ms. Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited.

In the presence of Ms. Linda Chen, Mr. Cho Minn Thant transferred the championship trophy of The International Series Macau presented by Wynn to Mr. Pun Weng Kun and presented it to the champion, John Catlin. At the age of 33, Catlin turned professional in 2013 and joined the Asian Tour in 2015. In the 2018 season, he won three Asian Tour championships and added a fourth one in the 2019 season. The International Series Macau presented by Wynn marks Catlin’s fifth Asian Tour championship.

Ms. Linda Chen said: “We wholeheartedly congratulate the successful tournament and extend our special thanks to the Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government for their support of this world-class golf event. Over the past few days, the players have demonstrated outstanding performances, showcasing the highest level of competition at the Macau Golf and Country Club. We sincerely appreciate the fans and guests who came to our Golf Village at Wynn Palace to watch the golf and enjoy the entertainment. For Wynn, this tournament was an important strategic step forward in showcasing our commitment to the Macao SAR Government’s diversification development strategy, and we believe it has helped us in our efforts to strengthen the city’s position as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”