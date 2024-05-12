MALAYSIAN doubles ace Soh Wooi Yik has expressed his admiration for Indonesian badminton icon Hendra Setiawan, calling him his lifelong hero and inspiration, following Hendra’s announcement of his retirement from the sport.

Sharing his thoughts in an Instagram post, Soh wrote: The only legend in my heart, not only defined by his success but forever respected for his impact on my entire badminton career and my life.

Soh revealed that he grew up idolizing Hendra’s skill and dynamism on the court.

Striving to emulate his role model, Soh has charted a remarkable career path, achieving similar milestones, including becoming a world champion and clinching medals at the Olympics.

Soh and his partner Aaron Chia secured the world title in 2020 in Japan and earned bronze medals in the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Hendra, who announced his retirement after an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, will bid farewell to the sport at his final tournament, the Indonesian Masters, next month.