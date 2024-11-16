Three JDT players released from Malaysia-India friendly match

THREE Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players were released from Harimau Malaya as the national squad prepares for a Tier 1 friendly match against India in Hyderabad, on Monday.

The three players released on request of JDT are two defenders, Matthew Davies and Muhammad Feroz Baharudin as well as sensational winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi, thus only 23 players will be flying to India.

According to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the request by JDT follows the first round 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup match against Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC on Wednesday.

“The request was made by JDT considering the Harimau Malaya squad will be returning home on Wednesday morning after the match against India, as such the three players would not be available for the club.

“However, another JDT player, goalkeeper, Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed will join the 23-men Harimau Malaya squad to fly to Hyderabad from Bangkok tonight,” according to an FAM statement today.

Malaysia are scheduled to meet India at Gachibowli Stadium with the mission to score another win after the squad under Pau Marti Vicente defeated Laos 3-1 in an international friendly game at PAT Stadium, Bangkok on Thursday.

The matches against Laos and India this month are part of the preparations by Vicente to get the team ready for the 2024 ASEAN Championship scheduled to start next month.