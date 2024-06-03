TNB, THT in comfortable lead ahead of second leg of TNB Cup semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) hockey team have a comfortable lead ahead of the second leg of their TNB Cup semifinal match after beating UiTM HA-KPT 3-1 in the first leg of the semi finals at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium today.

TNB took an early lead with two field goals by Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal in the 10th and 13th minute and they managed to stave off attacks by UiTM until Zul Pidaus Mizun scored in the 49th minute.

TNB then scored their third goal of the match in the 53rd minute through South Korean player Jang Jong Hyun.

Meanwhile, in the other first leg semi final match, Terengganu Hockey Team is firmly in the lead after beating Maybank 3-0, with team captain Mohd Fitri Saari scoring in the 19th minute, and two field goals, in the 47th by Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi and the 48th minute by Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook.

Also, in the first leg semifinal matches of the Vivian May Soars Cup, Malaysian University (MU) downed Negeri Sembilan 4-1, while Liaoning Women Hockey Team (LWHT) beat PDRM Blue Warriors 3-0.

The second leg semifinals will take place this Thursday.-Bernama