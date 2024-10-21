Toyota Tour eGolf Championship Crowns First-Ever Nationwide Indoor Golf Champion Set To Compete In Yaris Cup

The Toyota Tour eGolf (TTeG) Championship concluded with a thrilling grand finale at MST Golf Arena at The Gardens Mall on Friday. It crowned the first-ever nationwide indoor golf champion who will compete in the Toyota Tour Yaris Cup, alongside Malaysia’s best Tour Professionals in November. After five months of regional competition at MST Golf Arena locations in The Gardens Mall, Tropicana Gardens Mall, Gurney Paragon Mall, and Toppen Shopping Centre, 16 gross champions emerged from over 300 non-professional golfers, a step closer to earning a spot in Malaysia’s pinnacle professional golf event, Toyota Tour Yaris Cup, also known as the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour.

Golfers of all ages, both male and female, including juniors, came to compete in this groundbreaking 9-hole eGolf Championship from April to August. With over RM200,000 worth of prizes, the championship also attracted fans of the monthly golf brand sponsors namely TaylorMade, Under Armour, COBRA PUMA, HONMA, and adidas, rewarding participants in the monthly lucky draws. Over RM200,000 worth of TTeG lucky draw prizes were awarded throughout the entire championship, with sponsors of the grand lucky draw Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation, Ikhlas Travel by AirAsia MOVE, and Villea Rompin Resort & Golf which further added excitement among golf enthusiasts.

The grand finals featured 18 holes of notable virtual courses like Doral Blue Monster, Abu Dhabi, Marina Bay, Pebble Beach, and Royal Troon, with tricky weather conditions that challenged even the most skilled players. The competition followed Stroke Play Stableford-modified rules, pushing players to adapt their strategies in the mixed course set up.

Despite the difficulty, 22-year-old Bryan Tan, the June Gross Champion from The Gardens Mall, triumphed with a 3 over par, earning RM2,000 MST Golf cash voucher and a place in the Toyota Tour Yaris Cup. Chan Kai Vernn, June Gross Champion from Gurney Paragon Mall, was 1st runner-up with a 5 over par, earning a RM1,500 MST Golf cash voucher. Ng Kee Siang, April Gross Champion from The Gardens Mall, took 2nd runner-up with a 6 over par, taking home a RM1,000 MST Golf cash voucher. The top 3 finalists also earned their spot to play in the Toyota Tour Championship (ADT) Pro-Am.

Fourth and fifth places went to Lim Jen Jeann and Robert Horridge, who won RM800 and RM500 MST Golf cash vouchers, respectively. Gavin Fung, June Gross Champion from The Gardens Mall, won a TaylorMade Qi10 driver for Nearest to Line. The grand finals also saw the Team Champion title go to Tropicana Gardens Mall, which achieved the lowest team score. As a reward for their outstanding performance, the team will receive sponsored adidas apparel. All finalists were also awarded 30 hours of free play at MST Golf Arena.

The Grand Lucky Draw was one of the most anticipated segments of the grand finals, with all more than 300 participants vying for one of the eight grand lucky draw luxury golf and stay packages. The more rounds they played to increase their ranking in the monthly competitions, the more chances they had to win.

One of the monthly finalists, Kevin Siow, was the top lucky draw prize winner taking home a 6D5N Luxury Golf Escape for two to Meeru Maldives Resort worth RM57,000. Additional prizes were sponsored by Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation, Ikhlas Travel by AirAsia Move, and Villea Rompin Resort & Golf, making the Grand Lucky Draw with over RM100,000 worth of golf and stay packages a thrilling end to the tournament.

The Toyota Tour eGolf Championship is a partnership between UMW Toyota Motor, MST Golf, and PGM. It aims to grow the sport and engage new and amateur players. The inaugural event set a new benchmark for indoor golf, blending advanced technology with large-scale competition to propel the passion for golf and spur confidence among non-professionals in an indoor environment.