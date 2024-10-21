PETALING JAYA: The Perak police are currently investigating reports of a loud explosive sound and tremors felt in Ipoh today, said Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris.

In a statement, Azizi said that relevant authorities have denied that it is linked to any activities in the quarry area.

“Checks with the Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta revealed that there was no training related to explosions conducted today.

“A check with the Land and Mines Office and found that no explosion took place in the quarry areas scheduled before 12pm.

“A check with the Malaysian Meteorological Department revealed that there was no seismic activity in the area, despite the occurrence of an earthquake in Halmahera, Indonesia, at 11.24am today,” said Azizi.

The public has been advised to remain calm and avoid speculation that could cause unnecessary panic.

Anyone with information about the incident to contact the Perak Contingent Control Center at 05-2451119 or 05-2451073.