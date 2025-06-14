IGOR TUDOR has signed a new contract with Juventus which will keep the Croatian coach in Turin for another two seasons, the Serie A club said on Friday.

In a statement, Juve said that Tudor “will lead the men’s first team until 30 June, 2027, with an option to extend by another year until 30 June, 2028”.

Juve's new general manager Damien Comolli had already confirmed earlier this week that Tudor, 47, would stay on as coach after the club failed to snatch Antonio Conte from Serie A champions Napoli.

Juve had pushed to bring back club icon Conte, who won three straight league titles as coach of the Turin giants between 2011 and 2014.

But Conte decided to stay at Napoli and defend the Scudetto, leading Juve to decide to stick with Tudor who replaced sacked Thiago Motta in March and guided the club to next season's Champions League.

Tudor will lead Juve at the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA where the Italians face Al Ain, Wydad AC and Manchester City in the group stage.

Juve are one of a minority of Serie A clubs to stick with their coach, with a host of changes already made less than three weeks after the end of last season.