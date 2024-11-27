Tun Ali Cup platorm to select final four national players - PSM

THE Tun Ali Sepaktakraw Championship 2024 next month will serve as the platform for the Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) to select four additional players for the national men’s sepaktakraw team.

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said 14 players have been selected so far, with the remaining players to be evaluated and selected during the tournament, scheduled to take place from Dec 2 to 8 in Melaka.

“I’ve shortlisted 14 players who should be retained based on their current form and performance... as for the rest, we’ll assess their performance in the Tun Ali Cup, which will be the final platform for evaluation.

“The committee has also agreed on this approach, and we are considering young players for the remaining spots. We already have a list of names but want to see their performance first,“ he told reporters after a Working Committee Meeting at the National Sports Council (MSN) here yesterday.

He also revealed that PSM has requested MSN’s consideration to increase the player quota from the existing 18 to between 21 and 24 players to prepare for three major tournaments next year- the Asian Cup in Kuala Lumpur, the Thai King’s Cup, and the SEA Games in Thailand.

“Most of the players we select will be potential stars, but choosing the best 18 or 21 players also requires careful consideration of their suitability for specific events. All the major tournaments next year will feature doubles, quadrants, and team events.

“Head coach Ahmad Jais (Baharun) and the coaching team are also focused on selecting players who can adapt, for instance, in team events, as well as doubles and quadrants. Not everyone can play regu (traditional three-player teams), as that’s just one event,“ he explained.

Mohd Sumali added that the proposal to increase the player quota has received positive feedback from MSN but is still under review.

“Essentially, it will be discussed at their level (MSN). They may agree (to increase the quota), but it depends on the budget. If the quota is increased, we will prioritise young players,“ he said.