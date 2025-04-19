Turtles aim to gift fans a final home win

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) are determined to secure all three points in their final Super League match against Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA), Gong Badak, tomorrow night.

Head coach Badrul Afzan Razali said that although the result will not affect TFC’s standing on the league table, he is committed to ending the season with a win as a gesture of appreciation to the team’s loyal fans.

Following back-to-back defeats to Selangor FC and PDRM FC, the Turtles are looking to close their Super League campaign on a high note, especially in front of a home crowd.

“Even though we’ve already secured fifth place in this season’s Super League, we will still fight hard to deliver a win for our fans.

“I’ve reminded the players not to underestimate our opponents, even though they are among the bottom three teams in the league,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, TFC, based in Kuala Nerus, have announced a special ticket price reduction for their final home match as a token of appreciation for supporters.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) CEO, Mohd Sabri Abas said the standard ticket price of RM20 has been slashed to just RM5 for all age groups.

“This ticket price drop is meant to draw as many fans as possible and boost the players’ morale to end the season on a winning note.

“We hope supporters will fill the stadium to show their support and appreciation for our beloved team,” he said.