KUALA LUMPUR: Police will record the statements of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s children in Singapore in the near future to assist in the investigation into the woman’s kidnapping in Putrajaya on April 9.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said the Royal Malaysian Police had requested Interpol’s assistance to arrange the recording, which will be held at the Malaysian High Commision in Singapore.

“Interpol is arranging to record the statement of the victims’ children at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore in the near future,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that as of today, 25 witness statements have been recorded and a 40 per cent match photo-fit of one suspect has been obtained.

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police would likely record statements of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s three children as well as several other individuals in Singapore to assist in the investigation into the woman’s kidnapping.

Rusdi said his party would also call Pamela’s husband back to record his statement a second time if necessary.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC office in an e-hailing car, to give a statement regarding an ongoing investigation, and the police received a report of her disappearance at 3.02 pm the same day.