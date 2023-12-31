Turtles axe 12 players for next season

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC (TFC) have dropped 12 players for next season’s Malaysia League (M-League).

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Mohd Sabri Abas said the six foreign stalwarts dropped are Sony Norde, Sardor Kulmatov, Omid Nazari, Adisak Kraisorn, Jordan Mintah and skipper Habib Haroon.

The local players given the chop are Adib Zainuddin, Azarul Nazarith Azhar, Wan Mohamad Fazli Wan Ghazali, Rahmat Makasuf and Shafawi Mohamad.

“Another player we have released is Liridon Krasniqi, a naturalised player who was loaned to us by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) this season.

“TFC would like to thank them for their services and wish them all the best,” he said in a statement posted on TFC’s Facebook page today.

The Turtles had previously announced that they would hire five or six import players next season compared to nine this year as part of their cost-cutting measures.

However, TFC have retained the services of their Croatian-born head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner and import striker Ivan Mamut for another season.

The Kuala Nerus-based TFC ended the 2023 season by reaching the Malaysia Cup final for the first time since 2018.

However, their hopes of lifting the Cup ended in tatters when they lost 3-1 to JDT in the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Dec 8.–Bernama