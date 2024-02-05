Unifying youth football: La Liga Youth League and La Liga Youth Tournament 2024 take Malaysia by storm

FOOTBALL FEVER is about to sweep across Malaysia as Sambill Park proudly presents a dual extravaganza: the La Liga Youth League 2024 and the La Liga Youth Tournament 2024. These premier events, created by La Liga and endorsed by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, promise to showcase the best young talents in football from both national and international levels.

The action kicks off with the highly anticipated La Liga Youth League 2024, commencing in June 2024, at prestigious venues across Kuala Lumpur. Embraced by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, this league-style competition will feature over 100 teams across six age categories and two divisions, promising an exhilarating blend of skill and sportsmanship.

Following the excitement of the La Liga Youth League, the La Liga Youth Tournament 2024, now in its fourth edition, is set to take place at the prestigious University Putra Malaysia (UPM) from July 12th to 14th, 2024. This tournament, devised by La Liga, stands as the world’s first La Liga licensed youth competition. Featuring elite teams from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Maldives, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Laos and many more, the tournament will span across various age categories, from Under 8 to Under 21, fostering not only fierce competition but also cultural exchange and friendship among participants.

“We are thrilled to present these two prestigious events, the La Liga Youth League and La Liga Youth Tournament, offering young footballers a platform to shine and grow,“ said Daniel Wong, Managing Director of Sambill Park. “Both tournaments exemplify our commitment to fostering excellence, sportsmanship, and international camaraderie in youth football.”

“La Liga is committed to the sustainable development of football around the world, and after three successful editions of the La Liga Youth Tournament, we are proud to expand our support to grassroots football in Malaysia with the arrival of the La Liga Youth League for the first time. Despite the distance, projects like these bring the magic of La Liga closer and closer to football fans in Malaysia,” explains Adrián Prol, La Liga delegate for Malaysia.

Both events have the La Liga seal of excellence, and are endorsed by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, highlighting the importance of sports in youth development. Participants will not only compete for glory, as the Best Player of La Liga Youth Tournament will also enjoy a scholarship for a La Liga camp in Madrid. All the players of the La Liga Youth League 2024 will also enjoy the support of Pediasure, the official sponsor, promoting nutrition and healthy living among young athletes.

The La Liga Youth League and La Liga Youth Tournament 2024 promise to be a celebration of youth football, uniting communities, fostering talent, and creating lasting memories for players and fans alike. Stay tuned for updates, fixtures, and highlights as the journey unfolds.