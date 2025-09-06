FORMER England goalkeeper Scott Carson is to leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer, the club have announced, PA Media/dpa reported.

The 39-year-old has spent six years at the Etihad Stadium, serving as third-choice keeper in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He made just two senior appearances but was involved in squads that collected 12 trophies, including the Champions League in 2023.

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Carson initially joined the club on loan from Derby in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2021.

He has been a professional for 21 years with past clubs including Leeds United, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion. He earned four England caps.

His departure comes as City continue a squad overhaul this summer following a frustrating campaign.

The club appear to be closing in on the signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri and has been heavily linked with Lyon and France midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Their arrivals would come after the January signings of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez.

Kevin De Bruyne is leaving this summer, while there has been speculation Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish could also do so and there have been three departures from the backroom staff in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens.