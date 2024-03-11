Vietti dominates Sepang to claim third victory this season

CELESTINO Vietti of Red Bull KTM Ajo secured his third title of the season after capturing the 2024 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) today.

The 23-year-old rider, who started from the third grid, maintained his momentum and accelerated to become the first racer to cross the finish line by clocking 36 minutes 06.629 seconds.

This victory marks Vietti’s third win of the season, following his triumphs at the MotoGP in Austria and Emilia Romagna.

Vietti finished ahead of Jorge Navarro from the OnlyFans American Racing Team, who took the second place (+1.486 seconds), while Izan Guevara of CFMOTO Aspar Team came in third (+3.265 seconds).

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing race for Malaysian wildcard rider Muhammad Helmi Azman representing Petronas MIE Racing RW.

Starting from the 29th grid, Muhammad Helmi worked hard to advance but eventually finishing 23rd with a time of +49.239 seconds behind the leader.