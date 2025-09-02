Vincent Tiew and Syed Saddiq to represent Malaysia at Ironman World Championship

PROPERTY developer Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew will represent Malaysia at the 2025 Ironman World Championship in Nice, France alongside Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Tiew described his involvement in the Ironman series as a reflection of the discipline and strategy required for leading any major organisation.

He revealed that his interest in triathlon began during the Movement Control Order period in 2022 when he honed his swimming and cycling skills.

The training experience taught him valuable lessons about discipline while significantly elevating his focus and physical fitness.

According to Tiew, this approach aligns perfectly with business and corporate fields that demand mental endurance and continuous focus for success.

He believes triathlon suits his temperament because it requires daily planning and discipline for personal development.

Syed Saddiq dedicates approximately sixteen to seventeen hours weekly to training with an average of two and a half hours daily.

His routine includes waking at 5am for running, cycling, or swimming sessions while integrating fitness into his daily activities.

The former Youth and Sports Minister holds online meetings during indoor cycling and reads newspapers while performing half squats.

He experiences clearer thinking, better discipline, and improved stress management through his athletic pursuits.

Syed Saddiq aims to complete the race in around thirteen hours while carrying the Jalur Gemilang across the finish line.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh attended the sending-off ceremony for both athletes today. – Bernama