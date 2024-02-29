‘We’ll see’: Bayern’s Tuchel uncertain of Eberl impact

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (pix) said Thursday he was unsure what impact incoming sporting director Max Eberl will have on the under-pressure club.

Eberl will start as Bayern’s managing director for sport on Friday.

“We’ll see what effect Max has,“ Tuchel told reporters. “We expect to have Max’s full support which is what we’ve been promised.”

The coach hinted the upheaval has made preparation for Friday’s match at Freiburg difficult.

“I’ve been here for around 10 months. It’s now the third time that we’ve rewritten the organisational chart -- and the third time immediately before a Bundesliga game.

“That’s not without its consequences. We’re trying to focus on the game.”

Tuchel agreed to leave Bayern in the summer with his side eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 11 games remaining and needing to overturn a first-leg deficit against Lazio to avoid a last-16 Champions League exit.

“I put the most pressure on myself and I like to live with that pressure,“ Tuchel insisted.

Bayern were hit with more bad news on Wednesday, with UEFA handing down a ban on travelling fans for the club’s next European away match, along with a 50,700 euro ($55,000) fine, for their supporters’ behaviour at Lazio earlier this month.

Bayern trail Lazio 1-0 in their last-16 tie ahead of the second leg in Munich on Tuesday.

“I can only hope that (the ban) hurts us... first we have to get to the next round,“ Tuchel joked.

“If I say anything else it would mean I’m talking about a quarter-final and that’s not right.

“If it comes to that stage, please ask me again.” -AFP