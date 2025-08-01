West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of betting breach charges by FA

WEST HAM UNITED midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of four alleged breaches of betting rules following an independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Football Association confirmed on Thursday. The Brazilian was accused of deliberately seeking yellow cards in four Premier League matches between November 2022 and August 2023.

The FA had alleged that Paqueta attempted to manipulate the betting market by intentionally getting booked in games against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Bournemouth. However, the Regulatory Commission found the charges “not proven” after a hearing.

Paqueta, who faced the possibility of a lifetime ban, denied all allegations and criticised media coverage of the case as misleading. “Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations,“ he said in a statement.

The 27-year-old expressed gratitude for the support he received during the investigation. “I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face,“ he added.

West Ham stood by their player throughout the process. Vice-Chair Karren Brady said, “We are pleased Lucas has been cleared... as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.”

The FA investigation began in August 2023, with Paqueta later questioning how details of the case were leaked to the media. Despite the controversy, he continued to perform for West Ham, who finished 14th last season. The club begins their 2025–26 Premier League campaign at Sunderland on August 16. - Reuters