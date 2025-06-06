THE WOMEN'S Tour de France will set off from Lausanne in 2026 for two complete stages in Switzerland, organisers announced on Thursday.

The first 137km stage will start and finish in Lausanne on August 1 2026, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The second stage will take the peloton 150km from Aigle, site of the headquarters of the International Cycling Union (UCI), to Geneva.

Geneva will also be the starting point for the third stage, the finish of which will be announced along with the rest of the route in October.

This will be the second international start since the race was revived in 2022, following last year's departure from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Great Britain has already been announced as the starting point for both races in 2027. The men will start in Edinburgh but the women's start city has yet to be revealed.