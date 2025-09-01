Women’s Cricket World Cup prize money surpasses men’s by 35%

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council has announced a $13.88 million prize pool for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup, surpassing the men’s edition by more than 35%.

This represents a dramatic increase from the $3.5 million prize fund allocated for the 2022 women’s tournament and exceeds the $10 million total offered during the last men’s World Cup.

The 13th edition of the women’s 50-over tournament begins on September 30 across India and Sri Lanka, marking what the ICC calls a monumental rise from the previous edition in New Zealand three years ago.

ICC chairman Jay Shah described this announcement as a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket.

“This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth,“ Shah stated.

The former chief of India’s cricket board added that women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.

This year’s Women’s World Cup winners will receive $4.48 million, representing a 239% increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

The runners-up will collect $2.24 million, compared to the $600,000 England received three years ago.

Co-hosts India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo as part of a compromise arrangement allowing both India and Pakistan to compete at neutral venues during multi-nation tournaments.

The final will be held on November 2 in either Mumbai or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan reaches the championship match. – AFP