World Cup: Bertrand-Enrique finish ninth in men’s 10m synchro platform finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National diver duo Bertrand Rhodict Lises-Enrique Maccartney Harold failed to deliver in the men’s 10 metres (m) synchronised platform finals, coming in ninth place at the inaugural series of the Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal on Sunday.

Bertrand-Enrique collected 353.67 points after six rounds of dives while Yang Hao-Lian Junjie of China were crowned as champions with 457.23 points during the event held at Parc Olympique.

Mexican duo Kevin Berlin Reyes-Randal Willards Valdez took silver with 428.97 points and British pair, Noah Williams-Tom Daley amassed 417.93 points to settle for bronze.

Yesterday, the 2024 Olympic Games-bound Bertrand earned 389.85 points to finish 10th out of 11 divers in the men’s 10m platform finals.

The Diving World Cup 2024 has three stops.

After Montreal, it will move to Berlin from March 21-24 followed by the super final in Xi’an from April 19-21. - Bernama