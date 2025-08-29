Yusri praises IFC’s fighting spirit despite 3-0 loss to JDT in Super League

IMMIGRATION FC head coach Yusri Che Lah expressed satisfaction with his team’s fighting spirit despite their 3-0 defeat to Johor Darul Ta’zim in tonight’s Super League match.

He acknowledged that the team defended effectively during the early stages but conceded a crucial goal just before halftime due to a defensive error.

Yusri explained that falling behind forced them to focus on damage control while attempting counter-attacks.

“Nevertheless, we should be proud despite the loss as the players gave their full commitment for the entire 90 minutes,“ he told reporters after the match.

The coach admitted that conceding three goals was unexpected after seven dedicated training sessions leading up to the encounter.

He hopes this defeat will provide valuable lessons as the team shifts focus to their upcoming FA Cup second-round clash against Terengganu FC on September 13.

Yusri revealed plans to strengthen the squad with a new import player while addressing individual mistakes that affected the match outcome.

“If possible, we want to score an early goal in Kuala Terengganu,“ he said.

Meanwhile, JDT head coach Xisco Munoz attributed the victory to his players’ hard work and consistency despite a demanding schedule.

“I think we have three important points,“ Munoz said, referencing their sixth match in twenty days.

The victory propelled JDT to the top of the Super League table with 12 points from four matches. – Bernama