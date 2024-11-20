NATIONAL singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s run at the China Masters in Shenzhen came to a premature end as he was defeated by India’s Lakshya Sen in the first round.

Sen, ranked 17th in the world, edged out Malaysia’s World No. 7 Zii Jia with a 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 scoreline at the Shenzhen Gymnasium, marking Zii Jia’s fifth loss in seven encounters with the Indian shuttler.

This setback puts Zii Jia’s qualification for the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou at risk, with other players ranked below him threatening to close the gap.

Currently sixth in the world tour rankings, Zii Jia needs to remain in the top seven to secure a spot at the prestigious finals.

However, Japan’s Koki Watanabe, ranked seventh, is hot on his heels and could surpass him if he progresses further in the tournament.

In other action, Malaysia’s mixed doubles pairs advanced to the second round. Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien triumphed over Algeria’s Koceila and Taina Mammeri 21-15, 21-13, setting up a clash with third-seeded Hong Kong duo Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

Meanwhile, Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin also moved on, defeating Taiwan’s Liu Kuang-heng and Jheng Yu-chieh 21-17, 21-12.

They will face the second seed Chinese duo, Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, in the next round.

The Chinese duo advanced after beating Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-18, 21-11.

