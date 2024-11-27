79% of Malaysians Expect AI to Impact Their Jobs. Are We Ready for the Change?

The rise of Generative AI (GenAI) has been a game-changer across industries, promising innovation and efficiency. However, this technological leap also brings uncertainty. Many Malaysians worry about how AI will affect their jobs, raising questions about job security, skill gaps, and the future of work, according to the latest report by Jobstreet by SEEK. Despite these concerns, the recent Jobstreet by SEEK’s Decoding Global Talent Report 2024 shows that Malaysia is ahead of the curve. With half of the local workforce already experimenting with GenAI and 60% open to reskilling, the findings reveal a workforce willing to adapt, provided they get the right support. What the Report Found: AI Adoption and Concerns The survey highlights Malaysia’s mixed reactions to AI adoption, with several key findings:

- AI Usage Is Growing: - 50% of Malaysians have used GenAI for personal or professional tasks. - 44% use it monthly, surpassing the global average of 39%. - Popular uses include: Accessing information (58%), Skill development (51%), Language translation (40%) - However, approximately 40% are still unfamiliar with GenAI - Age and Industry Differences: - Younger workers (18-24) are 50% more likely to use GenAI than those over 45. - Top industries embracing GenAI include: Digitalisation, data science & AI (71%), IT (63%), Marketing & media (60%) - Sectors like transport, logistics, and law lag behind, with adoption below 40%. - Concerns About Job Security: - 79% anticipate some changes in their work, with 28% expecting significant impacts that could alter or eliminate their roles. - Legal and healthcare professionals feel least impacted, while digitalisation and public service workers report the most anxiety (34%). The Need for Reskilling and Employer Support As AI integration accelerates, reskilling has become a pressing need. Malaysians are responding proactively, with 57% expressing a willingness to upskill and adapt to AI-driven changes. Only a small percentage (5%) fear losing their jobs entirely. Despite enthusiasm, Malaysians face challenges when using AI effectively. Crafting effective prompts is a significant hurdle, with 55% of professionals reporting difficulty in this area. Accessing reliable data (23%) is another common concern. These barriers may limit how efficiently Malaysians leverage AI in their work. How Employers Can Help

To overcome these challenges, employees are looking to employers for support. Many have identified the need for: - Clear guidance on future skills (55%) - Accessible learning programmes (23%) - Financial support for training (14%) - More time and resources for upskilling (8%) For Malaysian businesses, the path forward involves bridging the gap between AI adoption and employee readiness. Key recommendations include: - Provide stronger on-the-job training and AI-specific guidance to enhance skill development and ensure new skills are effectively integrated into career paths. - Encourage strategic upskilling and reskilling programmes that align with business objectives and offer flexible learning opportunities. - Enhance the employee experience with AI by regularly evaluating technology’s impact on workforce requirements and ensuring job security. “Globally, we are seeing rapid evolution of AI and how it can be applied to specific industries and roles,” said Nicholas Lam, Acting Managing Director at Jobstreet by SEEK. “For employers, these findings emphasise the importance of equipping talent with the resources and support to navigate AI adoption while maintaining productivity and employability.” Work Preferences in a Changing Landscape