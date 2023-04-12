$!All-new sooka introduces new pricing and more content from as low as RM14.90/month

KUALA LUMPUR: sooka, Malaysia’s leading streaming service today launched its all-new packs with attractive promotional pricing, new features and more content. All Malaysians can access some sooka content for FREE, such as previews of live sports & entertainment content, and selected channels. But the fun really starts when a customer signs up for one of sooka’s flexible content bundles, which include 24-Hour, Entertainment, Liga Malaysia + Entertainment, All Sports + Entertainment, and Premium variants, starting from a low price of RM12.90. To celebrate the launch of these new ways to consume sooka, Malaysians are invited to sample all LIVE sports content on sooka for FREE across December 2 and 3.

Euan Smith, Group Chief Executive Officer of Astro, said at the launch, “As the demand for flexible, online streaming continues its upward trajectory, sooka aims to deliver highly tailored content, combining live and on demand shows that will resonate with consumers across all target markets. sooka’s active monthly users (MAU) has risen 80% so far this year, and our VIP base grew 55% q-o-q driven by a much increased content library and enhanced targeted marketing. To date there are 1.5mil registered users on sooka, 60% of whom access sooka on mobile. We are confident that sooka’s new packs and pricing will set this great service on a higher growth trajectory in 2024.”

Living up to its promise of top-rated content, sooka is the only streaming app in Malaysia offering an extensive LIVE sports content line-up that includes Premier League, Liga Malaysia, Formula 1, NBA, BWF Tournaments, ATP Tours, MotoGP, UFC and so much more. Customers can look forward to the much-anticipated finale of the All Stars Gegar Vaganza (GV10) on December 10 and the search of Malaysia’s talent with Hero Dewi Remaja 2023. A brand-new series will also soon debut on sooka, Syurga Itu Bukan Mudah. Delightful children’s shows such as, Didi & Friends, Hello Pinkfong, and Super Nabil brings families closer together while the addition of more Chinese and Korean, movies, dramas and variety shows such as The Queen’s Ploy and A Journey to Love and Night Has Come will appeal to fans of Asian entertainment.

sooka Got All

The new packages are designed to offer customers the flexibility to choose the entertainment option that best suits their lifestyle and viewing preferences. Now, Sports, Entertainment, and Kids content are all accessible on sooka with the ability to enjoy these huge offerings simultaneously on up to three screens and higher resolution – all for a more premium experience.