$!All-new sooka introduces new pricing and more content from as low as RM14.90/month

KUALA LUMPUR: sooka, Malaysia’s leading streaming service today launched its all-new packs with attractive promotional pricing, new features and more content. All Malaysians can access some sooka content for FREE, such as previews of live sports & entertainment content, and selected channels. But the fun really starts when a customer signs up for one of sooka’s flexible content bundles, which include 24-Hour, Entertainment, Liga Malaysia + Entertainment, All Sports + Entertainment, and Premium variants, starting from a low price of RM12.90. To celebrate the launch of these new ways to consume sooka, Malaysians are invited to sample all LIVE sports content on sooka for FREE across December 2 and 3.
Euan Smith, Group Chief Executive Officer of Astro, said at the launch, “As the demand for flexible, online streaming continues its upward trajectory, sooka aims to deliver highly tailored content, combining live and on demand shows that will resonate with consumers across all target markets. sooka’s active monthly users (MAU) has risen 80% so far this year, and our VIP base grew 55% q-o-q driven by a much increased content library and enhanced targeted marketing. To date there are 1.5mil registered users on sooka, 60% of whom access sooka on mobile. We are confident that sooka’s new packs and pricing will set this great service on a higher growth trajectory in 2024.”
Living up to its promise of top-rated content, sooka is the only streaming app in Malaysia offering an extensive LIVE sports content line-up that includes Premier League, Liga Malaysia, Formula 1, NBA, BWF Tournaments, ATP Tours, MotoGP, UFC and so much more. Customers can look forward to the much-anticipated finale of the All Stars Gegar Vaganza (GV10) on December 10 and the search of Malaysia’s talent with Hero Dewi Remaja 2023. A brand-new series will also soon debut on sooka, Syurga Itu Bukan Mudah. Delightful children’s shows such as, Didi & Friends, Hello Pinkfong, and Super Nabil brings families closer together while the addition of more Chinese and Korean, movies, dramas and variety shows such as The Queen’s Ploy and A Journey to Love and Night Has Come will appeal to fans of Asian entertainment.
sooka Got All
The new packages are designed to offer customers the flexibility to choose the entertainment option that best suits their lifestyle and viewing preferences. Now, Sports, Entertainment, and Kids content are all accessible on sooka with the ability to enjoy these huge offerings simultaneously on up to three screens and higher resolution – all for a more premium experience.
For the ultimate entertainment experience, customers can indulge in all their favorite shows and LIVE Sports on the big screen with Premium, now with access to more screens, no advertisements, and a promotional price of RM49.90/month (original RM84.90). Meanwhile, sports fans can opt for the All Sports + Entertainment for all LIVE Sports or the Liga Malaysia + Entertainment for only RM34.90/month or RM28.90/month, respectively. With the Entertainment pack, customers can enjoy local and Asian dramas, variety and reality shows for only RM 14.90/month (original RM15.90). For those who prefer to binge entertainment, the all-new 24-Hour Pass has been designed to unlock all sports, entertainment, and kids’ content on any single day, all for only RM12.90/day.
sooka really does ‘got all’ ! Download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store (for mobile app) and Samsung, LG, Xiao Mi, & Google/Android TV (version 8 and above) for Smart TVs. For more information on sooka and its new packages, please visit sooka.my.