BAC Education partners with PIKOM for tech leaders MBA programme

THE digital transformation era has created an unprecedented demand for technology-savvy business leaders, prompting BAC Education and the National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) to forge a strategic partnership that addresses this critical skills gap.

Historic Collaboration Launches

The two organisations formalised their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 25, at Menara BAC.

The signing ceremony took place during a cybersecurity resilience tech talk hosted by UNIMY and BAC Education, emphasising the timely nature of this educational initiative.

Accessible Excellence in Business Education

The partnership introduces an MBA programme from Veritas University College specifically designed for working ICT professionals. Priced at RM12,900 and structured for completion within 12 months, the programme removes traditional barriers to executive education whilst maintaining academic rigour.

“This collaboration with PIKOM demonstrates how industry and academia can come together to address real-world challenges,“ explains Raja Singham, Co-Founder and Chief Future Officer of BAC Education. “We’re developing globally competent graduates capable of leading transformation across diverse industries and cultures. This MBA represents more than academic credentials—it’s a personalised leadership development experience designed for meaningful impact.”

Industry-Aligned Curriculum Design

The programme features specialised pathways that allow students to customise their learning experience according to career objectives and industry demands:

- Data Analytics specialisation

- Digital Transformation focus

- AI and Machine Learning in Business applications

- Fintech and Blockchain Management

- Technology and Innovation Management

- Cybersecurity for Business Leaders (coming soon)

Strategic Industry Integration

PIKOM’s involvement extends beyond endorsement to active co-branding of the MBA programme, leveraging the association’s extensive network throughout Malaysia’s technology sector. This collaboration ensures curriculum relevance and industry connectivity for programme participants.

Anthony Raja Devadoss, secretary-general of PIKOM and managing director of Agensi Pekerjaan Korn Ferry (M) Sdn Bhd, views this partnership as transformative for Malaysia’s digital economy. “This initiative marks a pivotal moment for our technology ecosystem,“ he states. “Through our collaboration with BAC Education, we’re ensuring that our members—the professionals shaping Malaysia’s digital transformation—have access to world-class, industry-aligned education that is both practical and progressive.”

Meeting Tomorrow’s Leadership Demands

The partnership addresses the growing recognition that traditional business education models may not adequately prepare leaders for the complexities of digital-first organisations. By combining PIKOM’s industry expertise with BAC Education’s academic excellence, the programme creates a bridge between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

This collaboration represents a broader trend towards industry-academia partnerships that prioritise relevance, accessibility, and immediate applicability in professional development programmes. For Malaysia’s technology sector, it signals a commitment to nurturing homegrown leadership talent capable of competing in the global digital economy.