Celebrate Raya at Quill City Mall KL!

THIS Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Quill City Mall KL invites you to experience a heartwarming celebration with Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri!
From March to April 2025, the mall will be transformed into a vibrant haven of tradition, culture, and joy, offering exciting performances, engaging workshops for children, exclusive movie screenings, and the latest shopping experiences.
Festive Highlights
1. Captivating Raya Performances
Enjoy a spectacular lineup of cultural performances that will bring the festive spirit to life! Visitors can witness mesmerizing traditional dances, soulful gamelan melodies, and interactive angklung performances throughout the season:
March 29 – Raya Dance Performance
March 30 – Gamelan Performance
April 5 – Angklung Performance
April 6 – Traditional Dance Performance
April 12 – Raya Dance Performance
April 13 – Gamelan Performance
April 19 – Angklung Performance
April 20 – Traditional Dance Performance
2. Fun & Educational Kids’ Workshops
Let your little ones unleash their creativity with our Raya-themed workshops! Held every weekend, these workshops offer exciting hands-on experiences:
March 8 – 3D Hari Raya Décor Stand
March 9 – DIY Wayang Kulit Puppet
March 15 – DIY Kuih Soap
March 16 – DIY Batik Painting
March 22 – DIY Ketupat Plushie
March 23 – 3D Hari Raya Décor Stand
April 12 – DIY Wayang Kulit Puppet
April 13 – DIY Kuih Soap
April 19 – DIY Batik Painting
April 20 – DIY Ketupat Plushie
3. Raya Movie Screenings for the Whole Family
Experience the joy of movie nights at Quill City Mall KL! Gather your family and friends for Raya-themed movie screenings featuring timeless Disney classics:
March 16 – Disney’s Aladdin
March 23 – Disney’s Cars
April 13 – Disney’s Raya & the Last Dragon
April 20 – Disney’s Cars 2
Exciting Shopping & New Tenants
1. New & Upcoming Retail Experiences
Quill City Mall KL welcomes exciting new tenants, adding to its vibrant shopping and entertainment landscape:
Now Open!
Game On (Sports Hub) – Enjoy fun and interactive activities for all ages!
Maze Escape – The largest escape room in KL under one roof!
Mycha – Refresh your taste buds with a variety of flavorful drinks and ice cream!
Coming Soon!
M&B – Your Destination for Modest Fashion in Malaysia!
Q Pocket – A must-visit for all things quirky and collectible.
Kakatoo – A celebration of tradition and a fusion of flavors.
Rally Padel – The newest hotspot for padel sports enthusiasts.
Kee Nguyen – Offering Malaysian Vietnamese Coffee.
Original Classic – Blending sport with lifestyle influences harmoniously
Celebrate Raya at Quill City Mall KL!
Whether you’re here for the performances, workshops, movie nights, or a delightful shopping spree, Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri promises a festive experience filled with joy and unity. Join us in celebrating this season of togetherness and blessings!