Celebrate Raya at Quill City Mall KL!

Celebrate “Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri” at Quill City Mall KL

Immerse Yourself in the Spirit of Raya with Festive Performances, Workshops, and Exclusive Shopping Experiences!
THIS Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Quill City Mall KL invites you to experience a heartwarming celebration with Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri!

From March to April 2025, the mall will be transformed into a vibrant haven of tradition, culture, and joy, offering exciting performances, engaging workshops for children, exclusive movie screenings, and the latest shopping experiences.

Festive Highlights

1. Captivating Raya Performances

Enjoy a spectacular lineup of cultural performances that will bring the festive spirit to life! Visitors can witness mesmerizing traditional dances, soulful gamelan melodies, and interactive angklung performances throughout the season:

March 29 – Raya Dance Performance

March 30 – Gamelan Performance

April 5 – Angklung Performance

April 6 – Traditional Dance Performance

April 12 – Raya Dance Performance

April 13 – Gamelan Performance

April 19 – Angklung Performance

April 20 – Traditional Dance Performance

2. Fun & Educational Kids’ Workshops

Let your little ones unleash their creativity with our Raya-themed workshops! Held every weekend, these workshops offer exciting hands-on experiences:

March 8 – 3D Hari Raya Décor Stand

March 9 – DIY Wayang Kulit Puppet

March 15 – DIY Kuih Soap

March 16 – DIY Batik Painting

March 22 – DIY Ketupat Plushie

March 23 – 3D Hari Raya Décor Stand

April 12 – DIY Wayang Kulit Puppet

April 13 – DIY Kuih Soap

April 19 – DIY Batik Painting

April 20 – DIY Ketupat Plushie

3. Raya Movie Screenings for the Whole Family

Experience the joy of movie nights at Quill City Mall KL! Gather your family and friends for Raya-themed movie screenings featuring timeless Disney classics:

March 16 – Disney’s Aladdin

March 23 – Disney’s Cars

April 13 – Disney’s Raya & the Last Dragon

April 20 – Disney’s Cars 2

Exciting Shopping & New Tenants

1. New & Upcoming Retail Experiences

Quill City Mall KL welcomes exciting new tenants, adding to its vibrant shopping and entertainment landscape:

Now Open!

Game On (Sports Hub) – Enjoy fun and interactive activities for all ages!

Maze Escape – The largest escape room in KL under one roof!

Mycha – Refresh your taste buds with a variety of flavorful drinks and ice cream!

Coming Soon!

M&B – Your Destination for Modest Fashion in Malaysia!

Q Pocket – A must-visit for all things quirky and collectible.

Kakatoo – A celebration of tradition and a fusion of flavors.

Rally Padel – The newest hotspot for padel sports enthusiasts.

Kee Nguyen – Offering Malaysian Vietnamese Coffee.

Original Classic – Blending sport with lifestyle influences harmoniously

Celebrate Raya at Quill City Mall KL!

Whether you’re here for the performances, workshops, movie nights, or a delightful shopping spree, Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri promises a festive experience filled with joy and unity. Join us in celebrating this season of togetherness and blessings!

