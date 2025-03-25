Celebrate Raya at Quill City Mall KL!

THIS Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Quill City Mall KL invites you to experience a heartwarming celebration with Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri!

From March to April 2025, the mall will be transformed into a vibrant haven of tradition, culture, and joy, offering exciting performances, engaging workshops for children, exclusive movie screenings, and the latest shopping experiences.

Festive Highlights

1. Captivating Raya Performances

Enjoy a spectacular lineup of cultural performances that will bring the festive spirit to life! Visitors can witness mesmerizing traditional dances, soulful gamelan melodies, and interactive angklung performances throughout the season:

March 29 – Raya Dance Performance

March 30 – Gamelan Performance

April 5 – Angklung Performance

April 6 – Traditional Dance Performance

April 12 – Raya Dance Performance

April 13 – Gamelan Performance

April 19 – Angklung Performance

April 20 – Traditional Dance Performance

2. Fun & Educational Kids’ Workshops

Let your little ones unleash their creativity with our Raya-themed workshops! Held every weekend, these workshops offer exciting hands-on experiences:

March 8 – 3D Hari Raya Décor Stand

March 9 – DIY Wayang Kulit Puppet

March 15 – DIY Kuih Soap

March 16 – DIY Batik Painting

March 22 – DIY Ketupat Plushie

March 23 – 3D Hari Raya Décor Stand

April 12 – DIY Wayang Kulit Puppet

April 13 – DIY Kuih Soap

April 19 – DIY Batik Painting

April 20 – DIY Ketupat Plushie

3. Raya Movie Screenings for the Whole Family

Experience the joy of movie nights at Quill City Mall KL! Gather your family and friends for Raya-themed movie screenings featuring timeless Disney classics:

March 16 – Disney’s Aladdin

March 23 – Disney’s Cars

April 13 – Disney’s Raya & the Last Dragon

April 20 – Disney’s Cars 2