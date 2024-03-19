Cultural, heritage extravaganza during Raya

KL Wellness City (KLWC) last week launched its “Kembali Ke Nostalgia” Raya extravaganza, running from now until April 30 and aimed at offering Malaysians an experiential showcase of cultural richness, culinary delicacies and entertainment dedicated to the Raya festivity, hosted at its Show Gallery in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Its branding, sales and marketing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew said it is truly remarkable when individuals from various walks of life come together to commemorate occasions like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which demonstrates the country’s shared values.

“The ‘Kembali Ke Nostalgia’ Raya campaign is about appreciating the beauty of our diversity, the strength of our unity and the joy of our festivity. Here, in the heart of KL Wellness City, we are building a community centred on living well and taking care of each other – a place where health is more than a goal; it’s our way of life.”

Tiew added that the initiative is aligned with KLWC’s mission to advocate togetherness, wellness and fostering an enriched community. “Guided by our pledge to redefine, strengthen and expand our experience of health and quality of life, this event commences during the Ramadan to signify the creation of meaningful moments that highlight our dedication to community engagement and advancement. It culminates in the joyous celebrations of the vibrant Raya festivities.”

The launch featured some exciting activities and highlights, including live performances by a trio of buskers enhancing the vibrant and festive mood, a specially-curated gastronomical repertoire with rich and flavourful Hari Raya delicacies and an entertaining Hari Raya Live Station with interactive sessions, cultural performances and engaging activities embodying the spirit of Hari Raya.

There is also the “Rumah Panggung” at the gallery, serving as an ideal backdrop for capturing and sharing the festive celebration’s joyous moments on social media. The Rumah Panggung stands as “a symbol of cultural identity in the form of a Malay stilt house – showcasing intricate craftsmanship with colourful and traditional motifs echoing the rich heritage of the Malay community”.

Embodying the true spirit of the festive season’s generosity and the “Kembali Ke Nostalgia” campaign, KLWC donated RM8,000 to four orphanages – Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Victory Malaysia, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nurhati, Rumah Kanak-kanak Angels KL and Rumah Charis.

Tiew said the community outreach initiative demonstrates KLWC’s dedication to helping underprivileged children and reflects its commitment to giving back to society.

“The public is invited to participate in the KL Wellness City Duit Raya Lucky Draw, with cash prizes ranging from RM1,000 to RM3,000. From March 14 to April 30, special free gifts will be given away to visitors, extending the festive joy throughout the community.

“While ‘Kembali Ke Nostalgia’ runs for a month, be sure to mark your calendar for KL Wellness City’s special open house on April 18, which promises many exciting festive activities, food and entertainment. It is set to offer individuals, families and friends an unforgettable time of joy, warmth and camaraderie together.”

KLWC is the first such facility in Southeast Asia that cultivates a lifestyle fully integrated with healthcare, positioning itself as “the ultimate one-stop oasis for the body and mind”. With various entities housed within the township – including Retail Suites, Wellness Suites, Business Suites and Medical Suites – each facility and amenity is carefully conceptualised to excel both independently and collectively as part of the community’s integrated ecosystem encompassing medical care, healthcare, wellness and fitness.

For more information, visit http://klwellnesscity.com