$!Dusit Hotels and Resorts to manage ASAI Gamuda Cove

DUSIT Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Thai-based Dusit International, has a management agreement with Gamuda Land, to manage the ASAI Gamuda Cove hotel. Dusit International is one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, while Gamuda Land is Malaysia’s leading property developer. ASAI Gamuda Cove will be the former’s first hotel job in Malaysia and the first hotel development by the latter. Slated to open in the first quarter of 2026, the hotel is situated next to the Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands within the Gamuda Cove township. Spanning 619.2 hectares, Gamuda Cove will also include residential and commercial areas to complement a range of eco-friendly tourism attractions, such as the already operational SplashMania Waterpark and Discovery Park.

Gamuda Land says that the Kuala Lumpur International Airport is only 20 minutes away by car, and the city centre can be reached in just 40 minutes. The strategic location caters to both domestic and international travellers, enhancing the overall accessibility and appeal of the destination. Operating under Dusit’s distinctive locally focused lifestyle brand, the 280-key ASAI Gamuda Cove hotel enjoys the distinction of being the first hotel signed under Dusit’s expanded “ASAI Tropical” model, specifically tailored for “properties located in areas of outstanding natural beauty”. Like Dusit’s operational inner-city ASAI Hotels in Bangkok, Thailand and Kyoto (Japan), ASAI Tropical hotels will feature thoughtfully compact rooms delivering a distinctive blend of thoughtful essentials, such as plush beds and invigorating showers, complemented by an inviting communal space and locally inspired dining experience. “What sets the model apart is the provision of a broader range of facilities. In this case, an infinity pool, more dining venues, expanded event spaces, and a wider variety of room categories, including spacious, family-friendly options,” says Gamuda Land. “Strategically situated in the southern region of the Gamuda Cove development, ASAI Gamuda Cove will be designed to forge a sense of community by integrating local identity into its design language. Surrounded by lush greenscapes, the hotel will blend seamlessly with the adjacent wetlands and a sprawling 90-acre Wetlands Arboretum, accessible directly from the hotel.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman emphasised the significance of Gamuda Land's launch of ASAI Gamuda Cove, marking their first hotel project in collaboration with Dusit International in Selangor’s vibrant hospitality scene. “This decision stands as a testament of the growing positive business sentiment among investors in Malaysia’s tourism sector. The establishment also symbolises our country’s progressive move towards sustainable development, notably integrating with the intracity e-tram network in alignment with the government's aspiration towards ESG principles. “In harmony with the tenets of the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030, our dedicated focus on attracting high-value, innovative investments is paramount to elevating Malaysia's tourism industry competitiveness and driving socio-economic development. Aligned to this, MIDA stands committed to supporting the realisation of Gamuda Land's vision, poised to unlock the full potential of this transformative project,” he added. Further highlighting Gamuda Cove’s green credentials, an e-tram network – the first of its kind in Malaysia – will seamlessly link guests to hotspots within the development, such as Discovery Park, SplashMania Waterpark, and a pedestrian-only commercial hub, helping to limit the use of motorised vehicles and reduce carbon footprint. Regular community-based activities and events will give guests a unique taste of local culture and experiences while highlighting the importance of responsible tourism.