ELBA Malaysia concluded its highly successful ‘Double Treats, Double Fortune’Campaign with a spectacular prize-giving ceremony, celebrating the lucky winners who took home incredible rewards.

The highlight of the event was the moment the Grand Prize Winner, Tang Chee Hing, drove home a brand-new BYD Seal Premium 2024 Electric Car worth RM180,000!

A Grand Celebration of Festive Fortune

Held at BYD Ara Damansara, the prize-giving ceremony was attended by ELBA’s senior

management, partners, and media representatives.

The event marked the culmination of the

nationwide campaign, which ran from November 2024 to January 31, 2025, offering Malaysians the opportunity to win fantastic prizes simply by purchasing ELBA’s high-quality home appliances.

Founded in 1979, ELBA has been a household name in Malaysia for over four decades,

consistently delivering quality, reliability, and innovation in home appliances.

Through the years, ELBA has remained dedicated to enhancing the lives of its customers by offering stylish, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced products that cater to modern households.

Whether it’s bringing families together over home-cooked meals, ensuring efficient food storage, or simplifying daily chores, ELBA continues to be a trusted companion in every home.

Fiamma Sdn Bhd managing director Tok Sang Man expressed excitement over the

overwhelming response to the campaign and the opportunity to reward ELBA’s loyal customers with fantastic prizes.

“At ELBA, we are dedicated to enhancing homes with innovative, stylish, and energy-efficient appliances. This campaign was our way of showing appreciation to our valued customers, and we are thrilled to celebrate their wins.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners -- seeing their joy today truly reaffirms our commitment to bringing convenience and happiness to Malaysian households. We look forward to continuing this journey with even more

exciting innovations and rewarding experiences in the future,” he said.