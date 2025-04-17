ELBA Malaysia concluded its highly successful ‘Double Treats, Double Fortune’Campaign with a spectacular prize-giving ceremony, celebrating the lucky winners who took home incredible rewards.
The highlight of the event was the moment the Grand Prize Winner, Tang Chee Hing, drove home a brand-new BYD Seal Premium 2024 Electric Car worth RM180,000!
A Grand Celebration of Festive Fortune
Held at BYD Ara Damansara, the prize-giving ceremony was attended by ELBA’s senior
management, partners, and media representatives.
The event marked the culmination of the
nationwide campaign, which ran from November 2024 to January 31, 2025, offering Malaysians the opportunity to win fantastic prizes simply by purchasing ELBA’s high-quality home appliances.
Founded in 1979, ELBA has been a household name in Malaysia for over four decades,
consistently delivering quality, reliability, and innovation in home appliances.
Through the years, ELBA has remained dedicated to enhancing the lives of its customers by offering stylish, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced products that cater to modern households.
Whether it’s bringing families together over home-cooked meals, ensuring efficient food storage, or simplifying daily chores, ELBA continues to be a trusted companion in every home.
Fiamma Sdn Bhd managing director Tok Sang Man expressed excitement over the
overwhelming response to the campaign and the opportunity to reward ELBA’s loyal customers with fantastic prizes.
“At ELBA, we are dedicated to enhancing homes with innovative, stylish, and energy-efficient appliances. This campaign was our way of showing appreciation to our valued customers, and we are thrilled to celebrate their wins.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners -- seeing their joy today truly reaffirms our commitment to bringing convenience and happiness to Malaysian households. We look forward to continuing this journey with even more
exciting innovations and rewarding experiences in the future,” he said.
Meet the Lucky Winners!
During the ceremony, ELBA proudly presented prizes to its top winners, including:
* Grand Prize: BYD Seal Premium 2024 Electric Car worth RM180,000 – Tang Chee Hing
* First Prize: ELBA PerfectFit Refrigerator worth RM8,999 – Khor Eng Tong
* Second Prize: ELBA Side-by-Side Refrigerator worth RM5,289 – Ng Siao Chi
* Third Prize: ELBA 2-in-1 Washer Dryer worth RM3,859 – Zaiton Abu Bakar
In addition, Special Prizes and Consolation Prizes were awarded in separate sessions, with over 100 winners receiving a range of practical and stylish home appliances, including ELBA Combi Smart Ovens, multi-cookers, water dispensers, steam generator irons, and hair dryers.
An Unforgettable Win for the Grand Prize Winner
Hailing from Subang Jaya, Selangor, Tang Chee Hing was overjoyed upon receiving the call
announcing his incredible win.
“Winning a BYD Seal Electric Car is an incredible surprise that made this festive season even more special. ELBA has truly created an unforgettable moment for me and my family,” shared an elated Tang, who purchased an ELBA refrigerator to enter the contest.
A loyal ELBA customer, Tang has been a firm believer in the brand’s quality and reliability, with more than 50% of his home appliances being ELBA products.
His favourite? The ELBA refrigerator, which he praises for its stylish yet practical design, featuring a two-door layout with a pullout freezer drawer that maximises space efficiency and keeps fresh foods easily accessible.
Beyond the excitement, the BYD Seal Electric Car will also bring tangible benefits to Tang and his family. “This will be a huge financial relief in terms of savings. Charging the BYD Seal costs just a fraction of petrol prices, and with its low maintenance, I’ll be saving thousands annually.”
Based in Kedah, Khor Eng Tong, was ecstatic upon receiving the news of his big win -- a brand-new ELBA PerfectFit Refrigerator worth RM8,999.
“I am very happy and excited! I never expected to win, especially with my very first ELBA purchase. This is such a rewarding experience, and I’m grateful to ELBA for making it even more special,” shared Khor.
Bringing Joy to Malaysian Homes
The campaign truly reflected ELBA’s commitment to enhancing everyday living. From the flagship Mastro Collection designed for culinary enthusiasts to the PerfectFit Refrigerator for optimal food storage, ELBA remains a trusted choice for Malaysian households.
“This campaign was not just about winning prizes -- it was about creating meaningful moments for our customers. We deeply appreciate their continued support and look forward to bringing even more exciting innovations and rewarding campaigns in the future,” Tok added.
Guests at the ceremony also had the opportunity to experience ELBA’s range of home appliances, which were showcased at the event, and even test drive the BYD cars, adding to the excitement of the celebration.
Looking Ahead
Building on the success of this campaign, ELBA remains dedicated to delivering innovative,
reliable, and stylish home solutions that enhance everyday living.
Stay tuned for even more exciting innovations, rewards, and surprises from ELBA by visiting https://elba.com.my or following ELBA on its official social media channels.