vivo has officially launched the vivo V50 Lite 5G in Malaysia!

Designed for users seeking the perfect blend of style and performance, the vivo V50 Lite 5G boasts vivo's slimmest 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery, exceptional durability, AI-enhanced imaging capabilities, and seamless experience.

Vibrant and Stylish Design

The vivo V50 Lite 5G features an ultra-slim 7.79mm body and 2.5D flat screen in three nature-inspired colours, with a sleek high-gloss frame. Titanium Gold, Phantom Black, and Fantasy Purple bring sophistication, mystique, and vibrancy to the design.

Built for users who value immersive entertainment and extended screen time, the V50 Lite 5G features a 6.77-inch low blue light eye comfort display with P-OLED technology and ultra-narrow bezels, delivering an exceptional 94.2% screen-to-body ratio for a truly engaging viewing experience.

vivo's Slimmest Phone with Superpower Battery and Reverse Charging

At the heart of the vivo V50 Lite 5G is vivo's slimmest 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery, delivering unmatched power density in its sleek design. It delivers an impressive 27.41 hours of YouTube playback or more than 15 hours of TikTok browsing so that users can enjoy extended multimedia sessions without interruption. The vivo V50 Lite 5G also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices. This saves you the hassle of carrying a heavy power bank and allows for convenient multi-device charging.



Pioneering battery technologies, including Carbon Recomposition, Electrode Reshaping, and Laser Etching, contribute to enhanced energy density, structural stability, and efficient energy transmission. vivo's exclusive Battery Encapsulation Technology further reduces battery encapsulation volume by 50% compared with the V40 Lite, allowing a slimmer profile without compromising battery life. The battery also incorporates 24-Dimension Security Protection and offers a 5-Year Battery Health guarantee. It maintains at least 80% capacity after 1,700 charge cycles. Designed for versatility, it remains operational in extreme conditions, with a temperature range of -20°C to 50°C, ensuring reliable performance wherever you go.

The flagship-level 90W FlashCharge technology provides rapid recharging, achieving a 20% charge in just 7.5 minutes. Full recharging takes only 52.5 minutes, effectively eliminating charging anxiety. Additionally, the vivo V50 Lite 5G features AI-Charging that intelligently learns how to slow battery aging, while Zero-Power Superfast Startup ensures immediate connectivity restoration when recharging from a fully depleted state.