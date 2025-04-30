vivo has officially launched the vivo V50 Lite 5G in Malaysia!
Designed for users seeking the perfect blend of style and performance, the vivo V50 Lite 5G boasts vivo's slimmest 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery, exceptional durability, AI-enhanced imaging capabilities, and seamless experience.
Vibrant and Stylish Design
The vivo V50 Lite 5G features an ultra-slim 7.79mm body and 2.5D flat screen in three nature-inspired colours, with a sleek high-gloss frame. Titanium Gold, Phantom Black, and Fantasy Purple bring sophistication, mystique, and vibrancy to the design.
Built for users who value immersive entertainment and extended screen time, the V50 Lite 5G features a 6.77-inch low blue light eye comfort display with P-OLED technology and ultra-narrow bezels, delivering an exceptional 94.2% screen-to-body ratio for a truly engaging viewing experience.
vivo's Slimmest Phone with Superpower Battery and Reverse Charging
At the heart of the vivo V50 Lite 5G is vivo's slimmest 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery, delivering unmatched power density in its sleek design. It delivers an impressive 27.41 hours of YouTube playback or more than 15 hours of TikTok browsing so that users can enjoy extended multimedia sessions without interruption. The vivo V50 Lite 5G also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices. This saves you the hassle of carrying a heavy power bank and allows for convenient multi-device charging.
Pioneering battery technologies, including Carbon Recomposition, Electrode Reshaping, and Laser Etching, contribute to enhanced energy density, structural stability, and efficient energy transmission. vivo's exclusive Battery Encapsulation Technology further reduces battery encapsulation volume by 50% compared with the V40 Lite, allowing a slimmer profile without compromising battery life. The battery also incorporates 24-Dimension Security Protection and offers a 5-Year Battery Health guarantee. It maintains at least 80% capacity after 1,700 charge cycles. Designed for versatility, it remains operational in extreme conditions, with a temperature range of -20°C to 50°C, ensuring reliable performance wherever you go.
The flagship-level 90W FlashCharge technology provides rapid recharging, achieving a 20% charge in just 7.5 minutes. Full recharging takes only 52.5 minutes, effectively eliminating charging anxiety. Additionally, the vivo V50 Lite 5G features AI-Charging that intelligently learns how to slow battery aging, while Zero-Power Superfast Startup ensures immediate connectivity restoration when recharging from a fully depleted state.
All-around Durability That You Can Rely On
Designed for everyday reliability, the vivo V50 Lite 5G has achieved SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance and military-grade certification, via the protection of Comprehensive Cushioning Structure and reinforced Shield Glass. It also boasts IP65 Dust and Water Resistance to ensure responsiveness in extreme scenarios such as dusty construction sites. With its Wet-Hand Touch technology, the vivo V50 Lite 5G also ensures users experience a quick response, even with wet or greasy fingers, to stay connected in any situation.
The vivo V50 Lite 5G provides a long-lasting smooth experience for up to 5 years. Its Memory Booster technology enables effortless multitasking as the background apps can be instantly restored with a single tap.
At the launch event, vivo Malaysia introduced the BlueVolt Big Battery Game Zone, a special area designed to let attendees explore the incredible endurance of the V50 Lite’s BlueVolt battery through a series of fun, interactive challenges — all powered by the phone’s robust energy management.
AI-Powered Ultra-Clear Imaging
The vivo V50 Lite 5G is equipped with an advanced imaging system featuring a 50 MP Main Camera, an 8 MP 120° Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, a 32 MP Selfie Camera, and vivo's Aura Light system. The 50MP main camera uses a Sony IMX882 sensor to deliver clear shots day and night. Portrait mode offers 2x zoom for capturing genuine moments at an ideal distance.
The studio-quality Aura Light adjusts colour temperature to suit the environment, while AI Image Studio supports AI Erase 2.0 and AI Photo Enhance for easy refinements. With one tap, users can remove passersby or enhance everyday images effortlessly.
Powerful Performance for an Immersive Sensory Experience
The vivo V50 Lite 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 for smooth performance up to 2.2 GHz. Its 120 Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED display delivers vivid visuals, and 400% Volume Dual Stereo Speaker ensures clear, powerful audio.
Useful AI features enhance everyday convenience such as AI SuperLink ensures stable connectivity in weak signal areas, whereas circle to Search with Google lets users find information by simply circling it on-screen, Live Text enables easy text extraction from images, and AI Screen Translation supports approximately 132 languages for real-time page translation.
Pricing and Availability
The vivo V50 Lite 5G is now available in Malaysia starting from RM1,299 at all authorised vivo retailers.
Win free gifts worth up to RM 1,096!
From now until June 5, customers who purchase the vivo V50 Lite 5G at a vivo Concept Store will enjoy a bundle of exclusive rewards:
● vivo Buds worth RM129
● RM100 cash rebate
● 1+1 years vivo care+ extended warranty
● 5-year vivo care+ battery warranty
● 180-day screen protection warranty
● Multi-region warranty for peace of mind when traveling
Concept Store Exclusives — Only for a Limited Time!
Shoppers at vivo Concept Stores will also enjoy added perks, including:
● RM100 SpayLater Discount (valid until 31 May 2025)
● Flexible 0% installment plans for up to 24 months
● Hassle-free trade-in options to upgrade your device with ease
Don’t miss your chance to grab the vivo V50 Lite 5G with these incredible launch-time benefits — available for a limited time only, while stocks last!
,
vivo Malaysia is launching the #BlueVoltBatteryMissionMY TikTok Challenge from May 1 to 18. Users are invited to post videos highlighting the V50 Lite’s battery capabilities for a chance to win exclusive merchandise and even a brand new vivo V50 Lite 5G.
For more information on the vivo V50 Lite 5G, including specifications, availability, and the latest updates, visit vivo Malaysia's official website and follow vivo Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.
Official Website: https://www.vivo.com/my
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivoMalaysia/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivo_malaysia/