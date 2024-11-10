Focus Point launches World Sight Day 2024

FOCUS Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd (Focus Point), one of the popular optical retail chains in Malaysia, launched its World Sight Day 2024 campaign yesterday under the theme “Love Your Eyes”.

The event, held at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, brought together key stakeholders, including Ministry of Health secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, industry experts and community members, to emphasise the importance of eye health and raise awareness about myopia and vision impairment.

In conjunction with World Sight Day 2024, Focus Point is hosting a week-long roadshow between Oct 7 and Oct 13, featuring a variety of eye health-related activities designed to raise awareness and encourage Malaysians to prioritise their eye health, while making sight accessible to individuals from all walks of life.

Focus Point president and CEO Datuk Liaw Choon Liang said promoting eye health awareness is essential and is at the core of Focus Point’s mission. “The statistics are staggering – an estimated 2.7 billion people globally suffer from uncorrected poor vision, while around 1.1 billion are at risk of severe visual impairment. In 2015, it was estimated that 23% of the world’s population had myopia. By 2050, lifestyle changes are anticipated to cause this number to surge to 50%.

“Focus Point has commemorated World Sight Day for the past 12 years. Expanding on this year’s theme, Focus Point is advocating for ‘Love Your Eyes Kids.’ Myopia has become particularly prevalent in Asia, including Malaysia. As the leading optical chain in Malaysia, we are acutely aware of the importance of caring for sight and are fully committed to educating the public about proper eye care.”

Suriani, in her speech, highlighted the urgent need for increased awareness surrounding eye health. “Good eyesight is not just a privilege; it is fundamental to our overall health and well-being. Today, we must recognise that millions of people worldwide are living with vision impairment, many of whom could prevent it through early detection and appropriate care.”

She reinforced the importance of proactive eye care, particularly for children, emphasising that ensuring access to eye care is crucial for their academic and social success. She acknowledged Focus Point’s numerous initiatives aimed at providing essential vision screenings and support to children and local communities, particularly vulnerable populations.