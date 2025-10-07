Focus Point offers free eye screenings for World Sight Day

MALAYSIA’S optical retail chain Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd (Focus Point) has launched its annual World Sight Day campaign today at Mid Valley Megamall and it is also hosting a roadshow that will take place at the lifestyle centre.
The roadshow, running until Oct 12, comprises free comprehensive eye screenings, participate in fun and educational activities for children. Visitors can also visit the contact lens booth to learn safe and healthy lens-wearing practices, and explore interactive zones highlighting different aspects of eye health.
With the theme “Love Your Eyes, Every Story Counts”, the campaign highlights the importance of eye health and reminds the public every individual’s experience with vision care is meaningful and deserves attention.
The launch brought together Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Sri Suriani, alongside industry experts, partners and community members to spotlight the importance of eye health and raise awareness on myopia and vision impairment.
Observed globally on the second Thursday of October, World Sight Day is a call for communities to prioritise eye health.
This year, Focus Point is turning the spotlight on the real stories of children, families and communities whose lives have been transformed through clearer vision.
“Vision care is never just about glasses or screenings. It is about the lives that change once someone begins to see clearly. Behind every statistic, there is a human being, and every story counts,” said Focus Point CEO & president Datuk Liaw during the launch.
Up to September 2025, Focus Point provided nearly 30,000 eye screenings nationwide, reaching employees, local communities and schoolchildren. For the first time, its outreach extended beyond the Klang Valley to Malacca, Penang, and Sabah.
In Semporna, Focus Point partnered with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Konan University of Japan to screen 170 villagers, many receiving glasses for the first time. Children remain a key priority.
Through the Focus4Sight School Vision Project, over 3,000 students across 31 schools were screened, with nearly 1,000 pairs of glasses sponsored for children from B40 families.
Partnerships remain central to Focus Point’s impact. Highlights include:
• Working with Great Heart Charity Association, pledging 200 pairs of eyewear to beneficiaries.
• Supporting Lions Club KL North, helping 96 students receive prescription glasses.
• Training 20 teachers as “Vision Guardians” with Rotary Club of USJ, enabling pre-screenings for nearly 500 students in Penang.
• Recognising educators through the Teachers’ Privilege Card, with more than 500 teachers onboarded to date.
At the roadshow, in partnership with Zeiss Group, the optical retail chain is offering free comprehensive eye screenings.
Using advanced diagnostic equipment, these screenings enable early detection of conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and more. Registered optometrists will also provide one-on-one consultations as part of Focus Point’s 360° Advanced Primary Eye Care Campaign.
The roadshow also features:
• Public talks in collaboration with the Malaysia Advocacy for Myopia Prevention (MAMP), focusing on children’s myopia management.
• A used eyewear donation drive to promote recycling and accessibility.
• ExcelView Eye Specialist Centre booth with free glaucoma, cataract, and Lasik assessments by specialists.
• A “Contact Lens Booth” where the public can learn about safe lens wear, proper hygiene and eye health tips for contact lens users.
Reinforcing its belief that eye health is part of a broader story of inclusivity and sustainable development, Focus Point announced its support for the Amazing Charity Hunt for Sight 2025 on Oct 12, organised by Dialogue Includes All. Beyond financial support, 10 employees from headquarters will also participate.
Focus Point also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability as a signatory of the UN Global Compact, embedding responsible practices across its operations and supply chain.
“Behind every pair of glasses, there is a story. Every story counts. Every eye matters. Every life deserves clear vision,” said Liaw.
As a special highlight, on Oct 12 (Sunday), Focus Point will be collaborating with Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International delegates to showcase eye health issues and facts from different continents.
The delegates will also share their personal stories related to eye health, giving the public a chance to hear real experiences from around the world.
On the same day, a Panel Discussion featuring Focus Point representatives and eye care experts will also take place, offering insights into myopia, vision care, and the importance of early eye health intervention.
The session is open to the public, providing a unique opportunity to learn directly from professionals and engage in meaningful conversations about protecting sight for the future.
As children’s eye health becomes an increasing concern worldwide, Focus Point remains committed to being part of the solution.
Through continuous awareness efforts, professional guidance, and accessible services, Focus Point strives to ease the burden on parents while ensuring that every child has the chance to see clearly, learn better, and dream bigger.
Focus Point is supporting the “My First MyoCare Lens” campaign introduced by Zeiss, an initiative that makes myopia management more accessible for families and helps parents take the first step in protecting their children’s vision early, until Feb 28, 2026.