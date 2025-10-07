Focus Point offers free eye screenings for World Sight Day

MALAYSIA’S optical retail chain Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd (Focus Point) has launched its annual World Sight Day campaign today at Mid Valley Megamall and it is also hosting a roadshow that will take place at the lifestyle centre.

The roadshow, running until Oct 12, comprises free comprehensive eye screenings, participate in fun and educational activities for children. Visitors can also visit the contact lens booth to learn safe and healthy lens-wearing practices, and explore interactive zones highlighting different aspects of eye health.

With the theme “Love Your Eyes, Every Story Counts”, the campaign highlights the importance of eye health and reminds the public every individual’s experience with vision care is meaningful and deserves attention.

The launch brought together Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Sri Suriani, alongside industry experts, partners and community members to spotlight the importance of eye health and raise awareness on myopia and vision impairment.

Observed globally on the second Thursday of October, World Sight Day is a call for communities to prioritise eye health.

This year, Focus Point is turning the spotlight on the real stories of children, families and communities whose lives have been transformed through clearer vision.

“Vision care is never just about glasses or screenings. It is about the lives that change once someone begins to see clearly. Behind every statistic, there is a human being, and every story counts,” said Focus Point CEO & president Datuk Liaw during the launch.

Up to September 2025, Focus Point provided nearly 30,000 eye screenings nationwide, reaching employees, local communities and schoolchildren. For the first time, its outreach extended beyond the Klang Valley to Malacca, Penang, and Sabah.

In Semporna, Focus Point partnered with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Konan University of Japan to screen 170 villagers, many receiving glasses for the first time. Children remain a key priority.

Through the Focus4Sight School Vision Project, over 3,000 students across 31 schools were screened, with nearly 1,000 pairs of glasses sponsored for children from B40 families.