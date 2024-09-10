Food safety: A shared responsibility for consumers

FOOD safety is a critical concern for everyone involved in the food chain, from producers and governments to consumers like ourselves. While foodborne illness outbreaks often grab headlines, consumers' responsibilities in ensuring food safety are sometimes overlooked.

The Management and Science University’s (MSU) lecturer in food microbiologist Sasimalani Surgunnam says the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasises that food safety is a shared responsibility. As consumers, we play a vital role in protecting ourselves and our families. This responsibility starts with making informed choices about the food we buy.

“We should prioritise food that has been properly certified and approved by the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Food Safety and Quality Division. Unfortunately, price often outweighs safety considerations when making purchasing decisions,” says Sasimalani, who is attached to the MSU Department of Healthcare Professional’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences.

“Sometimes, taste is king, leading consumers to spend more for a particular food item without considering its safety. This approach can be risky, as even delicious food can pose health risks if not handled properly.”

A common misconception is that ready-to-eat meals are inherently safe. Research has shown that even these convenient options can harbour foodborne pathogens. This risk often stems from improper handling after the food is unwrapped. Many consumers don't inspect food packaging for damages – even a small puncture can allow harmful microbes to contaminate the food.

“Additionally, leaving ready-to-eat food at room temperature for extended periods creates a breeding ground for bacteria. These are all factors within the control of the consumer, regardless of how the food was originally prepared. Furthermore, many consumers are unaware of, or don't consider, recent food safety certifications available in their country. Understanding these certifications empowers consumers to make informed choices.”

The rise of home-based food businesses in the wake of Covid-19 presented a new challenge. To address this, the MOH has created the Home-based Food Entrepreneurs Listing. This programme encourages safe food handling and preparation practices among home-based food vendors, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

“Whether dealing with home-based or commercial food producers, food safety should always be a top priority. Microbial cross-contamination is a frequently overlooked aspect. While physical and chemical hazards are readily apparent, microbial threats can have far more severe and even life-threatening consequences if mishandled,” says Sasimalani.

“With the growing trend towards healthier lifestyles and increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, it is important to remember that minimally-processed produce can retain foodborne microbes. These microbes may survive through minimal cooking processes, leading to foodborne illness.”

To prevent this, both food handlers and consumers must work together. Consumers should buy fruits and vegetables from reputable vendors who adhere to MOH food safety regulations. Additionally, before consuming produce, consumers should take steps to minimise microbial contamination, such as soaking fruits and vegetables in salt water or blanching them.

“By following even these seemingly small steps, we can all contribute to food safety. By following these steps and remaining vigilant, consumers can play their part in ensuring food safety. As this year's World Food Safety Day theme suggests, even small actions can prevent unexpected consequences.”