$!Free shipping, no-toll, RM1 items, prizes, rewards on Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale

Experience worry-free shopping with no minimum spend. The Free Shipping vouchers are released every day at 12am. “Enjoy unlimited free shipping daily until 15 December and maximise your savings!” says the company.

SHOPEE is “rolling out the red carpet” for its 12.12 Birthday Sale from today to Dec 15 – offering “unbeatable deals, heart-pounding games, and jaw-dropping prizes”, and to sweeten the deal, there’s also free shipping with no minimum spend.

‘Roda Shopee’ game show

“Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey with Shopee Live's 12.12 Roda Shopee game show hosted by Datuk Aznil Nawawi, featuring special guest celebrity appearances like Faezah Elai, Zara Zya, Zarina Anjoulie, Zoey Rahman and many others,” says Shopee.

The company has partnered with Touch 'n Go to offer users a chance to win an entire year of toll-free travel.

To participate in Roda Shopee, users need to claim their unique code from the contest’s home page and complete one livestream checkout to be included in the pool of users that will be selected raffle-style which unlock the opportunity to spin the wheel for prizes, including the grand prize of one-year free toll.

RM1 with ‘12PM Super Seringgit Deals’

Shopee says there will be “unbelievable deals and brand-name items for as low as RM1 with 12PM Super Seringgit Deals”.

“This is your chance to indulge in a shopping frenzy like no other, with incredible savings. Don't miss out – shop now and check out at 12pm!”

Irresistible vouchers all day-long

Throughout the day, users can claim up to 50% off vouchers for them to shop on Shopee Live. Selected users will receive additional exclusive vouchers during the 8pm session, featuring 15% Coins Cashback and Rebate NOW for cashback sellers.

Diamonds, vouchers, quests

Engage in the Shopee Birthday Quest, where daily quests earn you diamonds exchangeable for exclusive vouchers of up to RM100, turning your routine into a rewarding adventure on Dec 12.

For savvy shoppers, don't miss the interactive fun of Voucher Scrabble during the 8pm “Roda Shopee” game show on Shopee Live.

Piece together exclusive voucher codes for two rebates and dive into the 12.12 Birthday Voucher Hunt, unveiling hidden keywords for four limited-time vouchers.

“With both promotions offering a variety of vouchers, you can maximise your savings and enjoy a dynamic shopping spree on 12.12!” says Shopee.

Extra vouchers for peak day shoppers

As the festival reaches its peak on Dec 12, Shopee is adding another layer of excitement to your shopping spree – spend a minimum of RM250 and discover an extra RM50 voucher waiting to be yours to use during the “3 Days Special” extended sale on Dec 13 – 15.

“Get ready to indulge in a shopping extravaganza that will leave you feeling merry and rewarded!”

Exclusive pricing and more

“Embrace a world of exclusive privileges and unlock a treasure trove of rewards by joining Shopee Mall Brand Memberships of selected official stores today!” says the company.

“Enjoy special member items, exclusive pricing, redeem vouchers and gifts, and earn points with every purchase. Join now and elevate your shopping experience!”

‘Pinnacle of elegance’ with Shopee Premium

“Be captivated by an exquisite collection of authentic and specially curated collections, meticulously handpicked from our esteemed line of Premium brands,” says Shopee.

“Immerse yourself in the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance of Dyson, Habib, Kiehl's, L'Occitane, Laneige, Pandora, Paula's Choice, Philosophy, Ray-Ban, and a host of other renowned names.

So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to shop like never before!”

The 12.12 Birthday Sale is supported by renowned brands and valued partners including 70mai, Abbott, Baseus, DESSINI, Kamatto, POLO HILL, Reckitt, Skechers, SKINTIFIC, SOME BY MI, TTRacing, XES Shoes, and many more.