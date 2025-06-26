FuBear mascot breaks Malaysian record with 186 high-fives

TAIWAN Excellence’s adorable mascot FuBear has made history by setting a new Malaysian Book of Records achievement, completing an incredible 186 high-fives with 70 participants in just one minute during Taiwan Expo 2025 in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The remarkable feat earned FuBear the official title of “Most High-Fives in One Minute By A Costume Mascot” and forms part of Taiwan Excellence’s global “Give Me Five! A Better Life” campaign, which aims to connect hearts worldwide through the simple gesture of high-fiving.

This record-breaking attempt was a collaborative effort with several Malaysian organisations including First City University College, SAIEF Malaysia Fitness, non-profit community service organisation REACH Segamat, and the NGO Malaysian Creative Sewing Arts Association (PSJKM). The initiative perfectly embodies Taiwan Excellence’s core philosophy of “Innovative Solutions for a Better Life.”

Since making its Malaysian debut at the Jom Heboh carnival in May, FuBear has captured the hearts of locals with its caring, inclusive, and innovative spirit. The loveable mascot has already connected communities across 11 regions globally, from Malaysia and Indonesia to Europe and the USA, spreading positive messages of sustainability, good health, and charity.

Beyond record-breaking, FuBear is actively involved in meaningful community work. The mascot is partnering with PSJKM to create handmade eco-friendly bags supporting disadvantaged women whilst raising environmental awareness. Additionally, FuBear is collaborating with REACH Segamat to encourage autistic children’s creativity through FuBear-themed artwork, which will be transformed into limited edition Touch ‘n Go cards showcasing the children’s beautiful inner worlds. All fundraising proceeds will support REACH Segamat’s training centre for autistic children’s education.

Taiwan Expo 2025 also featured 40 high-quality products from 27 award-winning Taiwanese companies, demonstrating Taiwan’s excellence in healthy living and smart innovation sectors, bringing fresh experiences to Malaysian industries and consumers.

FuBear’s mission of spreading love continues beyond the expo. Starting July, the mascot will visit nursing homes and orphanages across Malaysia, delivering messages of love and warmth to communities nationwide.

The Taiwan Excellence Awards, established in 1993 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, recognise exceptional achievements in Taiwan’s most innovative products through rigorous assessment of research and development, design, quality, and marketing—all whilst maintaining the “Made in Taiwan” standard.

For more information about the “Give Me Five! A Better Life” campaign, visit https://giveme5taiwanexcellence.com/ or follow updates on the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.MY.