$!Guardian Malaysia launches “Skin So Super” campaign

In celebration of World Skin Health Day this July, Guardian Malaysia — the country’s No. 1 Health & Beauty Retailer* — is going all out to honour the vital role of skin in overall health and wellbeing with a month-long nationwide campaign titled “Skin So Super”, running from 2 to 29 July.
The highlight of this initiative is the 1st Skin So Super Atrium Experience, happening at Sunway Pyramid on 26 and 27 July.
“This campaign is our reimagination of how our shoppers should care for their skin and overall wellbeing,” said Anna Ng, Marketing Director of Guardian Malaysia. “When our skin is healthy, wellbeing follows — and vice versa. When we are well within, our skin glows without.”
Guided by this year’s World Skin Health Day theme, “No Health Without Skin Health”, Guardian’s campaign promotes both skin function and appearance — because healthy skin is more than just skin-deep.
A Month of Skincare & Wellness
The Skin So Super campaign features special promotions across Guardian stores nationwide and online. Key skincare categories include:
- Derma/Sensitive
- Brightening & Suncare
- Youth Boosting (Anti-Aging)
- Acne Solutions
Supporting brands in health and inner wellness will also be featured — helping Malaysians achieve radiant, healthy skin from the inside out.
Customers can consult Guardian pharmacists and brand beauty advisors at any store or during the Atrium Experience for personalised advice on skincare concerns or to optimise their current routine.
“We have the experts and expertise to advise you on all things skin,” Anna added.
An interactive Skin So Super campaign page is also live at: https://guardian.com.my/promotions/skin-so-super.html?page=1
Here, users can explore skincare products, take guided quizzes, and learn from dermatologist tips, videos, and the SkinLab guide to healthier skin.
What to Expect at the Skin So Super Atrium Experience
- Sunway Pyramid
- 26 & 27 July 2025
- 10am–10pm (Starts at 12:30pm on 26 July)
Get ready for a weekend of immersive skincare and wellness experiences featuring:
- 100 participating brands
- Brand booths & live demos
- Workshops & masterclasses
- Personalised skin consultations
- Wellness sharing sessions
- Interactive Beauty Zones (Skin Lab, Acne, Healthy Aging, Sun Smart)
- Wellbeing Zones (Inner Wellness, Power Up)
Exclusive Offers
- Special discounts
- Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP) deals
- Gift-with-Purchase (GWP) goodies
- Exclusive workshops for MyGuardian Rewards members
Workshop tickets available via the MyGuardian Rewards app or online:
https://guardian.com.my/promotions/derma-skin-workshop.html?page=1