$!Guardian Malaysia launches “Skin So Super” campaign

In celebration of World Skin Health Day this July, Guardian Malaysia — the country’s No. 1 Health & Beauty Retailer* — is going all out to honour the vital role of skin in overall health and wellbeing with a month-long nationwide campaign titled “Skin So Super”, running from 2 to 29 July.

The highlight of this initiative is the 1st Skin So Super Atrium Experience, happening at Sunway Pyramid on 26 and 27 July.

“This campaign is our reimagination of how our shoppers should care for their skin and overall wellbeing,” said Anna Ng, Marketing Director of Guardian Malaysia. “When our skin is healthy, wellbeing follows — and vice versa. When we are well within, our skin glows without.”

Guided by this year’s World Skin Health Day theme, “No Health Without Skin Health”, Guardian’s campaign promotes both skin function and appearance — because healthy skin is more than just skin-deep.