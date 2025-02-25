Haidilao is marking its 31st anniversary this March with a spicy celebration! As part of the festivities, the brand is unveiling 31 fascinating stories about its journey while launching an exclusive limited-edition blind box and blind bag overseas, bringing fun interactions and cultural charm to its customers. 1. From Humble Beginnings Did you know that Haidilao started its story in 1994, from a small humble four-table restaurant, in Jianyang, the Sichuan Province of China. 2. Worldwide Presence Today, guided by the simple philosophy of cooking up only the freshest and crispest ingredients, it now has served over 1 billion customers and operates more than 1,500 locations worldwide, spanning 17 countries and regions across four continents. It is highly recognized across Southeast Asia, East Asia, North America and the Middle East. 3. What’s In A Name Haidilao derived its name from the Sichuanese mahjong term that players often refer to when they win with the last tile. It is a name synonymous with success and good fortune. 4. A Global Favourite Haidilao is ranked among the world’s most valuable food service brands since 2019. In 2024, it achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 90.8, becoming the world’s strongest restaurant brand, according to Brand Finance. 5. Harvard-Approved Business Haidilao’s worldwide success has made it a featured business case in Harvard Business School in 2011 as a model of business innovation. 6. Behind Haidilao’s Success It continues to have its ingredients and soup flavourings produced and supplied by Yihai across all its restaurants and retail shops worldwide.

7. The Power Is In Your Hands Haidilao believes in fostering autonomy and responsibility among all its employees. Guided by its motto of “Changing your future with your hands”, it believes that passion fuels purpose and allows them the decision-making power to make their best calls to encourage a sense of responsibility and consequently, exceptional customer service. 8. Go For Gold To retain the best of the best, Haidilao proudly rewards employees with gold ingots for every five years of service. To foster camaraderie, it hosts an annual Talentime event for employees to unwind and get to know one another outside of work. Overall, Haidilaohas awarded over US$100,000 to outstanding frontline staff, including waiters, dancing noodle masters, face-changing artists and more. 9. Career Potential Employees have great career growth opportunities with Haidilao, who practices a unique internal promotion system. 10. Mentors and Apprentices New employees are welcomed to the family through a mentorship where they are assigned their own mentors, known as “shifu”, to help their apprentices or “tudi” adapt to the company culture. 11. Global Employee Benefits As part of the Haidilao family, all Haidilao employees enjoy a 50% discount off their bill at any Haidilao locations worldwide.

12. Smoke-Free Secret Every Haidilao promises a smoke-free dining experience, made possible by powerful built-in exhaust systems, cleverly hidden away in the signature sloped entrance of every Haidilao restaurant. 13. Membership Perks Earn growth points by logging into your accounts every time you eat at Haidilao restaurants worldwide and receive unbeatable promotions. 14. Exclusive Regional Services Haidilao Japan offers Dyson hand-dryers in the washroom. Haidilao Singapore adds to the dining experience with sound and light technology. Haidilao Vietnam and Malaysia welcome diners with hair-washing services. 15. Complimentary Treats While Waiting On top of the specialty services, all diners can help themselves to complimentary snacks, drinks and bouts of mini games. 16. Diverse Menu Offerings Haidilao customises its menu in each country, offering an extremely wide variety of dishes and beverages favoured by local tastes and preferences. 17. Internal Quality Check Before the start of every service, internal personnel do daily rounds to check on fruit freshness and sweetness at every outlet. 18. Unforgettably Unique Services Every meal at Haidilao promises to be an unforgettable treat for all the senses, featuring noodle dancing shows, and face-changing performances.