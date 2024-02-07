$!Jambo!: AirAsia X launch KL-Nairobi direct flight

(Standing, third from left, to right) AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail, AAX chairman Datuk Fam Lee Ee, Capital A executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Tourism Malaysia chairman Datuk Dr Yasmin Mahmood, during the launch of the Nairobi route at AirAsia headquarters in Sepang, yesterday.

AIRASIA X (AAX) yesterday celebrated another major milestone with the announcement of a brand new route to Africa – connecting travellers to safari haven Nairobi in Kenya’s capital. Set to take its first flight on Nov 15, the route marks a historic achievement for AAX as the sole low-cost carrier in Malaysia to offer direct air connectivity to the city. The move followed the airline's solid start to the year, showcasing a robust trajectory in its financial results with strong load factors and regaining market leadership on the network front. In March this year, AAX also introduced new flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan, its maiden entry into Central Asia. “The Nairobi route serves as a crucial link in connecting Asia to Africa, fostering stronger trade, tourism and business ties within the region. By facilitating direct air travel between Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi, the airline aims to enhance accessibility and spur economic opportunities for both countries,” the company stated.

AAX will also offer a seamless “Fly-Thru” connection, creating a vital link between Kenya and 130 destinations across Southeast Asia, Northern and Central Asia, and Australia, providing affordable and convenient travel options for all while reinforcing its commitment to global connectivity. Capital A Bhd CEO and AirAsia Aviation Group advisor Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said: “We are thrilled to announce a direct new route, bridging Malaysia and Kenya. This milestone, coming on the heels of our 15th consecutive win as Skytrax’s World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, embodies our mission to connect the world affordably. This new route not only opens up Asia to Africa but also has the potential to strengthen ties in tourism, business and trade between the two continents. “It marks the beginning of a new journey into Africa, and while our roots are in Asia and Asean, our dream has always been to make Kuala Lumpur a global low cost carrier hub. This expansion brings us closer to that vision, giving us a solid footing to build global connections and opportunities.”

AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail added: “Embarking on this new adventure into Africa is truly exhilarating, particularly in light of our significant growth trajectory earlier this year. We anticipate carrying over 156,000 travellers annually on this route, which will strengthen ties and boost the tourism sectors in both Malaysia and Kenya. Furthermore, this route presents excellent connectivity opportunities to other key markets we serve, including Australia, China, South Korea, Japan and Thailand. “Travellers across the region can now journey more affordably to Kenya, with a convenient stopover in Kuala Lumpur. Both Malaysia and Kenya are vibrant nations, each home to millions of people and a rich tapestry of beautiful heritages and extraordinary sceneries. We look forward to further enriching the cultural and economic exchanges between these dynamic regions.” AAX stated that as it gears up to rev its engines into Africa, thrill-seekers, globe trotters and nature lovers can soon immerse themselves in the Kenyan adventure from RM699 all-in* one way