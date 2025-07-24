$!Unveiling the splendour behind National Day, Malaysia Day celebrations

FOR many, the National Day and Malaysia Day festivities are witnessed either in the vibrant gatherings at event venues or through live broadcasts on television and social media. The meticulously-crafted parades, the captivating performances and the seamless orchestration of each moment create an impression of effortless grandeur. Yet, beneath the radiant facade lies a symphony of dedication, composed through months of planning by countless individuals and agencies working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this national spectacle to life.

The task of orchestrating the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations is entrusted to the National Day and Malaysia Day main committee, led by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. Under the Department of Information Malaysia (JAPEN) as a pivotal force, the main committee comprises a coalition of government agencies.

JAPEN states that towards that end, its role transcends mere information dissemination as it kindles the spark of patriotism through innovative and inclusive communication “that deeply resonates with all Malaysians, nurturing a profound sense of pride and belonging”.

2025 launch, Jalur Gemilang ceremony

“The responsibilities are vast and intricate, encompassing the selection of venues, technical arrangements, scheduling, securing the attendance of esteemed guests, crafting impactful speeches and managing complex logistics,” says JAPEN.

A prime example is the Launch Ceremony and Jalur Gemilang Flag-Raising 2025, to be held this Sunday at Dataran Tanjung Emas in Muar, Johor. This event involves the establishment of 18 specialised subcommittees to manage critical aspects such as stage performances, security, media engagement, programme book production, technical coordination and logistics.

“Through JAPEN’s leadership and the collaboration of partner agencies, those efforts are harmonised to deliver a celebration that would be both impeccable and profoundly impactful,” says JAPEN.

The groundwork for such an event requires extraordinary dedication. JAPEN officers made repeated journeys to Muar, conducting rigorous site inspections and engaging in detailed discussions with local authorities, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, RELA and other agencies to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

This year’s celebrations were further elevated by the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy, a dynamic showcase featuring an impressive array of land and maritime assets from the Marine Police, Malaysia Maritime Department, Royal Malaysia Police, BMW K16 Johor Motorcycle Club, Gig Economy Vehicles and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, among others.

To ensure these festivities are inclusive and vibrant, a series of complementary programmes have been organised. These include the “Kita Madani Carnival”, the Merdeka 6.8km fun run and walk, the “Madani Arts Fiesta”, the “Madani Star Voice Competition”, Madani Community Service and interactive booths crafted to provide meaningful benefits to the public.