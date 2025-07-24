$!Unveiling the splendour behind National Day, Malaysia Day celebrations

FOR many, the National Day and Malaysia Day festivities are witnessed either in the vibrant gatherings at event venues or through live broadcasts on television and social media. The meticulously-crafted parades, the captivating performances and the seamless orchestration of each moment create an impression of effortless grandeur. Yet, beneath the radiant facade lies a symphony of dedication, composed through months of planning by countless individuals and agencies working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this national spectacle to life.
The task of orchestrating the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations is entrusted to the National Day and Malaysia Day main committee, led by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. Under the Department of Information Malaysia (JAPEN) as a pivotal force, the main committee comprises a coalition of government agencies.
JAPEN states that towards that end, its role transcends mere information dissemination as it kindles the spark of patriotism through innovative and inclusive communication “that deeply resonates with all Malaysians, nurturing a profound sense of pride and belonging”.
2025 launch, Jalur Gemilang ceremony
“The responsibilities are vast and intricate, encompassing the selection of venues, technical arrangements, scheduling, securing the attendance of esteemed guests, crafting impactful speeches and managing complex logistics,” says JAPEN.
A prime example is the Launch Ceremony and Jalur Gemilang Flag-Raising 2025, to be held this Sunday at Dataran Tanjung Emas in Muar, Johor. This event involves the establishment of 18 specialised subcommittees to manage critical aspects such as stage performances, security, media engagement, programme book production, technical coordination and logistics.
“Through JAPEN’s leadership and the collaboration of partner agencies, those efforts are harmonised to deliver a celebration that would be both impeccable and profoundly impactful,” says JAPEN.
The groundwork for such an event requires extraordinary dedication. JAPEN officers made repeated journeys to Muar, conducting rigorous site inspections and engaging in detailed discussions with local authorities, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, RELA and other agencies to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.
This year’s celebrations were further elevated by the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy, a dynamic showcase featuring an impressive array of land and maritime assets from the Marine Police, Malaysia Maritime Department, Royal Malaysia Police, BMW K16 Johor Motorcycle Club, Gig Economy Vehicles and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, among others.
To ensure these festivities are inclusive and vibrant, a series of complementary programmes have been organised. These include the “Kita Madani Carnival”, the Merdeka 6.8km fun run and walk, the “Madani Arts Fiesta”, the “Madani Star Voice Competition”, Madani Community Service and interactive booths crafted to provide meaningful benefits to the public.
Pentarama’s 55th milestone
The Pentarama” team from JAPEN has played an indispensable role in bringing these celebrations to life through captivating stage performances that blend entertainment with profound messages of nationhood. With an approachable and engaging approach, Pentarama – a portmanteau of the Malay words pentas (stage), tarian (dance) and drama, bridges the gap between the government and the people, nurturing patriotism in an informal-yet-powerful manner, particularly among grassroots communities.
This year marks the 55th anniversary of Pentarama, a milestone that reaffirms its steadfast dedication to fortifying the bond between the government and the people.
Behind the scenes, countless elements require relentless coordination, from technical preparations and traffic management to performance rehearsals and last-minute adjustments. Each detail demands unwavering dedication from all involved, ensuring that the events unfold with grace, precision, and a lasting positive impact. “These efforts are driven by one ultimate goal –- to ensure that National Day and Malaysia Day are celebrated in a manner that is meaningful, safe and joyous for every Malaysian,” says JAPEN.
Following the launch ceremony on Sunday, the pinnacle of the National Day 2025 celebration will take place on Aug 31 at Dataran Putrajaya. Meanwhile, the Malaysia Day celebration is scheduled for Sept 16 at the PICCA Convention Centre in Penang.
Nurturing patriotism in young hearts
Across the nation’s schools, the National Storytelling Competition ignites the flame of patriotism through the art of drama and storytelling. This initiative brings to life the stories of national heroes, the struggles for independence, and the essence of nationhood. Inspired by the timeless Malay proverb, “to bend a bamboo, start from its shoot,” this programme seeks to instil a profound love for the country in young hearts from their earliest years.
“JAPEN leads this endeavour in close partnership with schools, District Education Offices and local agencies. Beyond imparting knowledge, this initiative cultivates a robust sense of identity and national pride at the grassroots level, ensuring that the values of unity and patriotism are deeply rooted in the spirit of future generations. “
JAPEN also says that the National Day and Malaysia Day are far more than annual celebrations – they are powerful symbols of Malaysia’s unity, resilience and harmony. “Behind the awe-inspiring parades and breath-taking performances stand hundreds of dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to strategise, coordinate logistics and ensure that every technical and safety detail is executed with precision. Their efforts transform these events into profound expressions of national pride.
“Under the exemplary leadership of the Honourable Minister of Communications and the dynamic contributions of agencies like JAPEN, these celebrations transcend mere commemoration – they are deeply felt and cherished by every segment of society. Though the work behind the scenes may often go unnoticed, its impact is monumental, nurturing an enduring spirit of patriotism and forging a robust national identity among Malaysians.”