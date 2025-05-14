KL Wellness City (KLWC), in collaboration with the FAST (Forward Asia Strategic Transformation) movement initiated by Persatuan Usahawan Maju Malaysia (PUMM), hosted an impactful event titled “How Aligning Mind, Body and Soul Can Improve Employee Productivity and Business Profit”, drawing enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals across industries. The session featured a powerful sharing by Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City, who emphasised the importance of aligning physical health, mental clarity and emotional wellbeing to unlock peak performance in the workplace. Also present was Deputy President of PUMM, Eugene Ng Eng Aik, who reiterated the significsance of embedding wellness into the core of business leadership. The event also highlighted team building efforts and strong inter-departmental collaboration at KLWC, positioning the organisation as a model for how wellness can be embedded into corporate culture.

The event’s open dialogue was moderated by Founder & CEO of Engage Life, Paresh a/l Subramaniyam, who facilitated an engaging and insightful discussion between Dato’ Sri Dr Vincent Tiew and Cris Angel, which delved into actionable strategies for balancing personal wellness with entrepreneurial drive, especially in today’s fast-evolving market. The candid exchange resonated strongly with the audience, sparking deeper discussions on how inner alignment directly impacts business outcomes. Cris Angel, Founder of Aura Palace, believes that aligning the mind, body and soul is key to long-term business success. She champions a people-first approach, where kindness in business creates a ripple of positive impact in society. Adding an experiential element to the session was Annie Wong, Founder of New York Yoga Wellness, who led a practical and energising segment on office-friendly yoga. Annie shared breathing techniques, stress-reducing relaxation methods and demonstrated simple stretches that can be done while seated in an office chair. Her session emphasised the accessibility of wellness practices in the workplace and encouraged participants to adopt mindful movement as part of their daily routine for better focus, posture, and mental clarity.