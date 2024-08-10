KL Wellness City unveils exclusive air ticket rewards for purchasers

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City (KLWC) is excited to announce the launch of its Complimentary AirAsia Ticket Campaign, which will run from 10 October 2024 to 10 January 2025. This special initiative marks the first time KLWC is rewarding its new property buyers with complimentary flight tickets, offering them the opportunity to enjoy memorable holidays as a bonus for their investment in KLWC’s prestigious healthcare-focused development.

The Nobel Healthcare Park offers a diverse range of suites, including medical suites, business suites, exclusive retail suites on the ground floor, and fully furnished wellness suites starting from RM 366,000. During this campaign period, each purchaser will receive complimentary AirAsia flight vouchers valued at RM15,000 upon purchase. These vouchers are valid for one year, providing buyers ample time to plan their travels.

Through the Complimentary Air Ticket Campaign, KLWC seeks to reward its buyers for their trust and commitment by offering them the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved break. With the upcoming festive seasons, including Deepavali, Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Raya, this initiative encourages purchasers to take time off with family and loved ones, making the most of the holiday celebrations.

As part of this campaign, purchasers can access AirAsia’s vast network of over 166 destinations in 25 countries. Whether it’s a tropical retreat in Bali, a cultural exploration in Japan, or an urban adventure in Bangkok, the complimentary tickets offer buyers the freedom to explore some of the most popular destinations across Asia and beyond. With AirAsia’s extensive routes and affordable fares, this partnership ensures that buyers have access to both convenience and value as they plan their holidays.