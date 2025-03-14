PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd, a leading property developer guided by people-first values, celebrated a key milestone with the official launch of Al-Amin Surau at IPD Brinchang, Cameron Highlands, Pahang.
The ceremony was graced by His Royal Highness, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, the Sultan of Pahang, alongside His Royal Highness, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Crown Prince of Pahang.
Also in attendance were YDH Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Inspector-General of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), YBhg Dato’ Sri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Chief Minister of Pahang and YBhg Dato’ Seri Daniel Lim, Executive Director of LBS, who represented the Group at this prestigious event.
The completion of Al-Amin Surau demonstrates LBS’s steadfast commitment to community enrichment and social responsibility. Strategically located within the Police Headquarters in Cameron Centrum, Cameron Highlands, the surau will serve approximately 97,000 residents and visitors, providing a convenient and well-equipped place of worship.
Developed with an allocation under the ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk Wakalah Issuance by LBS, this initiative underscores the Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable and impactful contributions that enhance community well-being. The ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk Wakalah, a Shariah-compliant financial instrument, is designed to support projects that promote positive social outcomes, aligning with LBS’s dedication to responsible and inclusive development. Additionally, LBS also sponsored the officiating event with a contribution of RM100,000, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting meaningful community initiatives.
From its groundbreaking on 4 March 2023, the surau that costs approximately RM5 million was completed within a two-year development timeline, marking another milestone in LBS’s ongoing efforts to cultivate holistic and thriving communities.
Spanning 6,016 square feet on a one-acre plot, Al-Amin Surau accommodates up to 200 worshippers and is designed to meet the diverse needs of the local Muslim community and visitors.
It is fully equipped with modern amenities, including an AV room for enhanced engagement, a dedicated Imam’s room, separate male and female ablution areas and restrooms, an open courtyard promoting communal gatherings, a mortuary room for essential services, a meeting room for discussions and community events, and a kitchen and dining area.
Furthermore, it has funeral van parking facilities, 62 parking bays (including two for persons with disabilities), and 15 motorcycle lots.
Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ir (Dr) Lim Hock San, Group Executive Chairman of LBS, expressed gratitude for the royal presence at the launch, emphasising the surau’s deeper purpose:
“We are truly honored by the presence of His Royal Highness, the Sultan of Pahang, at this momentous occasion. The completion of Al-Amin Surau stands as a testament to LBS’s commitment to not only developing infrastructure but also fostering unity and spiritual enrichment within the community. This surau is more than a place of worship, it is a sanctuary for reflection, connection, and togetherness. We hope that it will serve as a lasting pillar of support for generations to come.”
As a property developer dedicated to purposeful development, LBS continues to lead initiatives that promote inclusivity, sustainability, and community well-being. The launch of Al-Amin Surau reflects the Group’s mission to create spaces that go beyond functionality and enhancing lives as well as strengthening the social fabric of the communities it serves.
With this milestone, LBS reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility, ensuring that its developments not only build homes but also nurture thriving, connected, and harmonious communities.