Surau Al-Amin at IPD Cameron Highlands is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of unity and community well-being, reflecting LBS’s strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd, a leading property developer guided by people-first values, celebrated a key milestone with the official launch of Al-Amin Surau at IPD Brinchang, Cameron Highlands, Pahang. The ceremony was graced by His Royal Highness, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, the Sultan of Pahang, alongside His Royal Highness, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Crown Prince of Pahang. Also in attendance were YDH Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Inspector-General of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), YBhg Dato’ Sri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Chief Minister of Pahang and YBhg Dato’ Seri Daniel Lim, Executive Director of LBS, who represented the Group at this prestigious event.

The completion of Al-Amin Surau demonstrates LBS’s steadfast commitment to community enrichment and social responsibility. Strategically located within the Police Headquarters in Cameron Centrum, Cameron Highlands, the surau will serve approximately 97,000 residents and visitors, providing a convenient and well-equipped place of worship. Developed with an allocation under the ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk Wakalah Issuance by LBS, this initiative underscores the Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable and impactful contributions that enhance community well-being. The ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk Wakalah, a Shariah-compliant financial instrument, is designed to support projects that promote positive social outcomes, aligning with LBS’s dedication to responsible and inclusive development. Additionally, LBS also sponsored the officiating event with a contribution of RM100,000, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting meaningful community initiatives. From its groundbreaking on 4 March 2023, the surau that costs approximately RM5 million was completed within a two-year development timeline, marking another milestone in LBS’s ongoing efforts to cultivate holistic and thriving communities.