$!LICTA strengthens ties with Bukit Aman’s CCID

The high-level reception was hosted by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, accompanied by two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), two Senior Assistant Commissioners of Police (SAC), one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and several senior officers.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lang International Corporate Titan Awards (LICTA), led by Kolonel Bersekutu (PA) Dato’ Lee Chee Weng, paid a courtesy visit to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Bukit Aman with a delegation of LICTA Winners.

Dato’ Lee said the visit was more than a formality, describing it as a milestone in bridging entrepreneurs with national institutions. The engagement aimed to help business leaders better understand commercial crime risks and strengthen preventive awareness.

As part of follow-up efforts, LICTA and CCID will hold seminars in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru under Phase One, before extending to Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka.

Dato’ Lee added that Chinese business associations are welcome to take part in the initiative to enhance vigilance and reduce fraud risks.