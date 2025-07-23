$!Livintech Expo 2025 by TMT: ‘Biggest tech fair for Malaysians’

LOCAL technology retailer Thunder Match Technology Sdn Bhd (TMT) will be organising LivinTech Expo 2025, “the largest and most anticipated tech fair of the year”. Organised in collaboration with Courts Malaysia, the event will take place at Level 5 (Pink Zone) of the Pavilion Bukit Jalil Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 1-3.
The company says the event promises to be a defining moment for Malaysians, showcasing how innovation is reshaping homes, workplaces and lifestyles across the nation.
LivinTech Expo 2025 will feature more than 100 local and international brands offering cutting-edge products and solutions that redefine modern living. From high‑performance PCs, laptops and gaming rigs to AI‑powered gadgets, smartphones, components and accessories, visitors will experience first-hand how the latest tech is transforming the way we work, play and connect.
“LivinTech Expo 2025 is set to be Malaysia’s biggest and most exciting tech fair in recent years, and certainly the most ambitious expo we’ve ever curated,” said TMT sales and marketing director Eric Chan.
“Malaysia has not seen a tech fair of this scale in many years and that inspired us to take on the challenge of creating something truly remarkable. That is why we are introducing LivinTech Expo 2025, bringing together an unprecedented mix of brands, products and experiences, from cutting‑edge PCs and smartphones to AI innovations, along with exclusive promotions and deals you simply will not find anywhere else.”
The three-day event, expected to welcome more than 60,000 visitors, will feature Malaysia’s most dynamic brands alongside leading international names, with interactive zones and live showcases offering hands‑on experiences with breakthrough technologies. It is a celebration of how innovation, from AI devices to the latest gaming console and peripherals is shaping the way we live, work and play.
Adding to the excitement, visitors who spend more than RM500 during the expo will stand a chance to win from a prize pool worth RM20,000. The first 100 customers each day will receive exclusive early-bird rewards, while special bonus hours at 1pm and 7pm will feature limited-time offers and surprise promotions.
“Part of what makes LivinTech Expo special is the energy and spontaneity we want visitors to feel when they are here,” said Chan. “We truly hope that every visitor who walks through the LivinTech Expo will leave feeling inspired – whether it’s discovering a new gadget that makes life easier or simply enjoying immersive innovation up close. We want this expo to spark new ideas and possibilities for everyone.”
As Malaysia’s largest technology retailer with 48 branches nationwide, TMT continues to strengthen its market leadership through strategic engagement and a focus on elevating the customer experience.
For more information, visit TMT’s official website here, official Facebook page here, official Instagram account here and official TikTok account here.