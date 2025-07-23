$!Livintech Expo 2025 by TMT: ‘Biggest tech fair for Malaysians’

LOCAL technology retailer Thunder Match Technology Sdn Bhd (TMT) will be organising LivinTech Expo 2025, “the largest and most anticipated tech fair of the year”. Organised in collaboration with Courts Malaysia, the event will take place at Level 5 (Pink Zone) of the Pavilion Bukit Jalil Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 1-3.

The company says the event promises to be a defining moment for Malaysians, showcasing how innovation is reshaping homes, workplaces and lifestyles across the nation.

LivinTech Expo 2025 will feature more than 100 local and international brands offering cutting-edge products and solutions that redefine modern living. From high‑performance PCs, laptops and gaming rigs to AI‑powered gadgets, smartphones, components and accessories, visitors will experience first-hand how the latest tech is transforming the way we work, play and connect.

“LivinTech Expo 2025 is set to be Malaysia’s biggest and most exciting tech fair in recent years, and certainly the most ambitious expo we’ve ever curated,” said TMT sales and marketing director Eric Chan.

“Malaysia has not seen a tech fair of this scale in many years and that inspired us to take on the challenge of creating something truly remarkable. That is why we are introducing LivinTech Expo 2025, bringing together an unprecedented mix of brands, products and experiences, from cutting‑edge PCs and smartphones to AI innovations, along with exclusive promotions and deals you simply will not find anywhere else.”