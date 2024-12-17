Lotus’s Malaysia opens 70th outlet

VIPs during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of Lotus’s Rimbayu.

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus's Malaysia) newest superstore and mall, the 6,000-square metre Lotus’s Rimbayu officially opened its doors to the public on Dec 11. Among the food and beverage outlets available there are Kopiholic, BMS Organics & Oat Story, My Mom’s Chicken Rice, Mixue, Gigi Coffee, Empire Sushi and Happy Potato.

Lotus’s Malaysia operations executive director Neil Gurusamy said the new space aims to serve as a hub for “human connectivity” for the residents of IJM Rimbayu and neighbouring communities with eateries, service providers and Lotus’s Malaysia’s newest full-range supermarket that offers more than 10,000 local and imported goods. “We are a community neighbourhood store curating fresh and quality merchandise, as well as great service in a convenient, modern and comfortable setting.

“Lotus’s has always envisioned itself to foster delight and human connection, while being a centre for communities to meet and gather, and to usher in a new era of inclusive retail environment where everyone feels welcome.” Located within the township’s commercial hub, Lotus’s Rimbayu is accessible via four major highways, connecting it to Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Subang, Petaling Jaya, Damansara, Puchong, Shah Alam and the wider Klang Valley.

The opening of Lotus’s Rimbayu marks a significant milestone for Lotus’s Malaysia, as it is the retailer’s 70th outlet, and an example of its effort in “creating experiential retail”. The opening ceremony on Dec 11 was also attended by IJM Land CEO Datuk Tony Ling Thou Lung, IJM Land chief operating officer Datuk Chai Kian Soon, Lotus’s Malaysia CEO Saksit Panurach and members of the Lotus’s Leadership team.

At the launch, Lotus’s also displayed its continuous partnership with the Food Aid Foundation under its #KitakanJiran social efforts, providing food security for communities in need through its distribution of daily surplus food from its superstore. Media representatives were also treated to an exclusive Media Experiential Hunt as a fun way to explore its newest outlet. In celebration of the opening, Lotus’s offered many exciting activities, rewards and savings for customers to enjoy on the Dec 11 launch day at Lotus’s Rimbayu, such as free printed photos with a minimum spend of RM20 as well as a meet-and-greet session with PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.