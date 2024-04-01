Lotus’s Secret Santa Joy

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s “Lotus’s Playful and Joyful Moments” Secret Santa Initiative has given joy to hundreds of needy children, whose wishes have been fulfilled this Christmas. The looks of happiness and fulfillment on the faces of the children as they received their presents, was testament to the success of the project.

The project was the brainchild of Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) employees, together with its customers and mall tenants who made Christmas extra special this year for 300 children in the Klang Valley.

Corporate Services Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia, Azliza Azmel said: “Many are excited about the year-end holiday season and are fortunate to be able to spend it with their family and loved ones. However, we know it can be tough for many families, who can’t afford buyng presents.

“This is why, motivated by our #KitakanJiran spirit, we wanted to help spread joy to children who might not expect to receive a gift this year. We’re very grateful to our Lotus’s colleagues, customers and even mall tenants who supported us to make this happen” she said.

The event held at Lotus’s Selayang welcomed children from Karunai Illam Welfare Home Kepong, House of Joy Puchong, Yayasan Sunbeams Ampang, Praise Emmanuel Children’s Home Petaling Jaya, Rainbow Home Cheras, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kanak Kanak Kepong Kuala Lumpur and Persatuan Kebajikan Warga Tua Wilayah Persekutuan, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ephratha Rawang, Sweet Care Home Selayang, and Good Samaritan Home Klang.

In addition to their gifts and being greeted by an appearance of Santa, the children were invited to experience the Lotus’s “Playful and Joyful Moments” Play Date with activities featuring Mattel brands like Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Polly Pocket and Scrabble.

Head of Lotus’s Malls, Melissa Wong, further added, “We are delighted that our aim to make our Lotus’s malls more family and children centric is well received. Thanks to everyone who supported our effort and this worthy cause to help put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas”.

The Lotus’s “Playful and Joyful Moments” activities will continue until January 1 2024 at Lotus’s Mutiara Damansara, Lotus’s Selayang, Lotus’s Klang, Lotus’s Rawang and Lotus’s Kepong.

