MagnumCares, MNS plant 700 saplings at nature park

IN committing to environmental corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, MagnumCares, the CSR arm of Magnum 4D Berhad, in collaboration with the Malaysian Nature Society collectively planted 700 trees at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park recently.
The initiative was led by Magnum 4D executive director Krian Upatkoon and executive vice-president and group chief commercial officer Datuk Chan Chee Fai, to “mark a significant milestone in Magnum's commitment to environmental conservation and protection”.
Magnum 4D stated that as part of its continued dedication to the United Nation Sustainability Goals (UNSDG), MagnumCares leverages the power of volunteerism to champion ESG practices to ensure Malaysia’s flora and fauna is well flourished and protected.
Over 50 Magnum employees participated in the initiative, planting over 700 tree saplings sourced from local communities and the indigenous Orang Asal from RPS Banun in Gerik, Perak.
“Whilst preserving the environment, the impactful endeavour also aims to empower our indigenous tribes in their efforts towards environmental stewardship,” said Upatkoon, who emphasised that MagnumCares firmly believes in empowering its employees to make a positive impact.
“This CSR activity reflects our dedication to fostering environmental sustainability, and we are proud to have engaged our employees in preserving the environment and accelerating towards combating climate change.
“Our employees embody the spirit of sustainability and their collective effort in planting 700 trees is a testament to our commitment to a greener future. This aligns with our broader ESG goals, fostering a harmonious balance between business growth and environmental responsibility.”
Chan added: “In 2022, MagnumCares planted 500 trees and is continuously taking steps of environmental protection with many of our CSR initiatives. This year, with the helpful collaboration of the Malaysian Nature Society, we increased our efforts by planting 700 trees in Kuala Selangor Nature Park to drive our efforts further in habitat conservation and environmental protection.
“Our aim is to foster a legacy that goes beyond business and extends to the preservation of nature for generations to come.”
Magnum 4D pointed out that Kuala Selangor Nature Park provides refuge to diverse wildlife and habitats and has attracted more than 150 species of birds and an estimated 100,000 wading birds, passing through during their annual migration.
The company added that by revitalising the park with numerous various types of tree saplings, MagnumCares is contributing to the conservation of multiple flora and fauna.
Beyond tree planting, in 2023, MagnumCares also pioneered a broader impact via the introduction of its digital CSR platform – Project Magnum Hearts, available on its MyMagnum 4D app.
“Project Magnum Hearts empowers our customers to gain ‘Hearts’ on their purchases to support a selection of charitable projects in Malaysia, reflecting our efforts in making a lasting positive impact to address diverse societal needs. Previous supported projects include reducing food wastage and championing educational support for underprivileged communities.
“MagnumCares looks forward to more future initiatives and innovative means that will further our mission of environmental and social stewardship while addressing societal challenges. The collective efforts of MagnumCares with the support of the community at large exemplifies a comprehensive and holistic approach that is establishing a commendable precedent to CSR, ESG and sustainable practices, achieved when corporations and communities unite for a sustainable future.”