MagnumCares, MNS plant 700 saplings at nature park

IN committing to environmental corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, MagnumCares, the CSR arm of Magnum 4D Berhad, in collaboration with the Malaysian Nature Society collectively planted 700 trees at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park recently.

The initiative was led by Magnum 4D executive director Krian Upatkoon and executive vice-president and group chief commercial officer Datuk Chan Chee Fai, to “mark a significant milestone in Magnum's commitment to environmental conservation and protection”.

Magnum 4D stated that as part of its continued dedication to the United Nation Sustainability Goals (UNSDG), MagnumCares leverages the power of volunteerism to champion ESG practices to ensure Malaysia’s flora and fauna is well flourished and protected.

Over 50 Magnum employees participated in the initiative, planting over 700 tree saplings sourced from local communities and the indigenous Orang Asal from RPS Banun in Gerik, Perak.

“Whilst preserving the environment, the impactful endeavour also aims to empower our indigenous tribes in their efforts towards environmental stewardship,” said Upatkoon, who emphasised that MagnumCares firmly believes in empowering its employees to make a positive impact.

“This CSR activity reflects our dedication to fostering environmental sustainability, and we are proud to have engaged our employees in preserving the environment and accelerating towards combating climate change.

“Our employees embody the spirit of sustainability and their collective effort in planting 700 trees is a testament to our commitment to a greener future. This aligns with our broader ESG goals, fostering a harmonious balance between business growth and environmental responsibility.”