$!Makan Lain Macam, Semua Pasti Kacang: Ayam Brand™ transforms baked beans with Malaysian flavours

FOR over 130 years, Ayam Brand™ has been a trusted name in Malaysian kitchens, providing quality food products that are both convenient and nutritious. Now, the brand is rethinking the humble baked beans, transforming it from a traditional Western breakfast staple into a true Malaysian favourite. As part of its ‘Makan Lain Macam’ campaign, Ayam Brand™ is embracing local flavours and creativity, showing how easily baked beans can be reinterpreted to fit Malaysia’s diverse food culture.

From western plates to Malaysian tables

Baked beans are commonly associated with Western breakfasts—served alongside toast, eggs, and sausages. But Ayam Brand™ is taking a bold step forward by infusing its baked beans with distinctly Malaysian influences. Whether it’s the rich and aromatic spices from Indian curries, the comforting textures of Chinese-style braised dishes, or the zesty flavours of Malay sambal, Ayam Brand™ Baked Beans are now taking centre stage in local meals.

Lempeng Kelapa Sardin dengan Sambal Baked Beans

Fluffy coconut pancakes (lempeng kelapa) served with a fiery sambal and the added richness of sardines. This bold combination gets a modern twist with Ayam Brand™ Baked Beans, creating a vibrant kampung classic that’s sure to delight.

Masala Baked Beans

Inspired by Indian cuisine, Ayam Brand™ has infused its baked beans with aromatic masala spices. This rich, warming dish is perfect when paired with roti or rice, offering a satisfying and flavour-packed meal.

Braised Baked Beans with Chicken & Sunny Eggs

A truly comforting Chinese-inspired dish, this recipe combines tender chicken, runny eggs, and a savoury baked bean sauce. It’s a homely dish that brings the best of local flavours together with the wholesome goodness of Ayam Brand™ Baked Beans.