WHAT started as a forgotten RM50 banknote tucked away in a wallet has transformed into a RM2.15 million windfall and an extraordinary act of generosity that would make any ancestor proud.

A self-employed man has stunned the lottery community by winning RM2,151,664.00 in the Da Ma Cai 3+3D Bonus game - and immediately pledging the entire amount to his former primary school, fulfilling a sacred promise made to his late ancestors.

The remarkable chain of events began a month ago when the man casually purchased 1+3D numbers at a Da Ma Cai outlet, winning a modest RM60. After exchanging his winnings at the counter, he received change that included a single RM50 note, which remained untouched in his wallet for weeks.

A prayer that changed everything

The turning point came during a moment of quiet reflection when the man found himself praying to his ancestors. In that spiritual moment, he made a heartfelt vow that would soon be tested by fate.

“If I ever win big, I’ll donate all of it to my primary school,“ he promised.

Almost immediately after his prayer, he remembered the forgotten RM50 note. Upon examining it, the serial number 041 seemed to call out to him with an inexplicable significance.

“It just felt... right,“ the winner recalled, describing the moment that would change his life forever.

Acting on pure instinct, he placed a Box bet using the three-number combination from the serial number. For the bonus zodiac selection, he chose Tiger - a meaningful tribute to the zodiac sign shared by the influential figures who had shaped his journey.

Disbelief turns to determination

When the Da Ma Cai mobile app dmcGO notification arrived confirming his 3rd Prize victory in the 3+3D Bonus game, the man’s reaction was both humorous and human.

“I actually slapped myself - hard - to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,“ he laughed, recounting the surreal moment of discovering his multi-million ringgit win.

However, what followed was even more extraordinary than the win itself.

Honouring family legacy

In an era where lottery winners often indulge in luxury purchases and exotic holidays, this winner chose a radically different path. Inspired by the legacy of his late grandfather and great-grandfather - both educators and generous school donors - he immediately committed to donating his entire winnings to his beloved primary school.

“I just want to give back, like they did,“ he said with characteristic humility, demonstrating that true wealth lies not in what we keep, but in what we give away.

The decision reflects a deep respect for family tradition and educational values that transcends personal gain. His ancestors’ dedication to supporting educational institutions has clearly left an indelible mark on his character and priorities.

More than just luck

This story represents far more than a fortunate lottery win. It’s a testament to the power of faith, family values, and keeping one’s word - even when that word was spoken in a moment of spiritual reflection.

From a discarded bank note to a life-changing fortune, the winner’s journey illustrates how sometimes the most extraordinary miracles begin with the simplest acts of faith and remembrance.