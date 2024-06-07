$!Mercedes-Benz World Event Showcases New AMG Line-Up

The Mercedes-Benz World event, held at KL Base in Sungai Besi from 5 to 7 July 2024, offers an unparalleled showcase of the latest and most luxurious models from the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. This immersive event highlights the brand’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and performance, featuring an extensive lineup of electrified high-tech combustion engines, cutting-edge electric vehicles (EVs), and plug-in hybrid options.

High-Performance Premieres The event’s centerpiece is the premiere of three new high-performance Mercedes-AMG models: the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition, Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+, and the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC. These models epitomise precision engineering and superior driving dynamics, catering to the most discerning automotive enthusiasts.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition: Combining Formula 1™ know-how with state-of-the-art technologies, this model boasts a system output of 680hp and impressive driving dynamics. The exclusive “F1 Edition” features MANUFAKTUR alpine grey solid paint, unique exterior design, and interior elements such as the F1 Edition badge and specific floor mats. Priced at RM958,888 (including 10% ST) for Peninsular Malaysia, deliveries commence in August 2024. Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+: With 421hp, this compact SUV accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. Its exterior features a newly shaped front apron and AMG crest, while the interior boasts dual 10.25-inch displays and the latest AMG Performance steering wheel. Priced at RM539,888 (including 10% ST) for Peninsular Malaysia, deliveries start in August 2024.

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC: Equipped with a 306hp engine and 48-volt on-board power supply, this performance vehicle reaches 0 to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds with a top speed of 250km/h. The vehicle includes MULTIBEAM LED headlights, AMG steering wheel buttons, and a state-of-the-art MBUX infotainment system. Priced at RM418,888 (including 10% ST) for Peninsular Malaysia, deliveries begin in August 2024. Expanded Electric and Hybrid Lineup Mercedes-Benz showcases an expanded range of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars at the event. The EQ area, equipped with the latest charging solutions, underscores the brand’s dedication to green mobility. Featured models include the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, and the flagship EQS. Exclusive Offers and Interactive Experiences Visitors can enjoy exclusive on-ground offers when booking a Mercedes-Benz and participate in three days of engaging activities, such as rock climbing, slalom driving, and more. Test drive opportunities span the diverse Mercedes-Benz portfolio, from the compact elegance of the A-Class to the grandeur of the GLS SUV and the innovative electric EQ lineup.